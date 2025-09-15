"Calladita No More: My Latina Journey and The Lessons That Shaped Me" by Hady Méndez to Launch September 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and speaker Hady Méndez will release "Calladita No More: My Latina Journey and The Lessons That Shaped Me" on September 15, 2025 (Publish Your Purpose). Part memoir, part cultural commentary, the book uses Latinx sayings to share lessons on resilience, authenticity, and empowerment. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership and advocacy, Méndez offers an inspiring call for Latinas, Women of Color, and all readers to reclaim their voices.
Hartford, CT, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best-selling author, sought-after speaker, and ERG coach Hady Méndez will launch her groundbreaking new book, “Calladita No More” (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-175-9 (hardcover), ISBN 979-8-88797-176-6 (paperback)) on September 15, 2025.
This fall, readers will be inspired, challenged, and empowered by "Calladita No More: My Latina Journey and The Lessons That Shaped Me"—a deeply personal yet universally resonant new release from best-selling author and speaker Hady Méndez. With unflinching honesty and cultural pride, Méndez invites readers into the intimate, hard-fought journey of a Latina woman determined to rise in a world that wasn’t built for her ambitions.
Told through the lens of well-known Latinx cultural sayings, or refranes, "Calladita No More" delivers an unforgettable mix of memoir and cultural commentary. Each chapter pairs a personal story with the lesson it carries—lessons forged in moments of triumph and disappointment, from boardrooms to communities around the world, from navigating corporate power dynamics to finding belonging in unexpected places. The result is a book that speaks directly to Latinas, Women of Color, and anyone seeking to reclaim their voice and chart their own course.
This is not a prescriptive, one-size-fits-all guide. It is a rallying cry for authenticity, a testament to the power of community, and a reminder that the wisdom and strength we seek are already within us. With warmth, candor, and mucho orgullo, Méndez encourages readers to confront self-doubt, speak unapologetically, and embrace the beauty of their full selves.
Méndez’s work is informed by more than twenty-five years of leadership, advocacy, and community engagement. She has partnered with organizations such as the Diversity Leadership Alliance, PowerToFly, Prospanica, Lean In Latinas, and Ellevate Network to advance equity and amplify the voices of underrepresented professionals. Her thought leadership has been featured in Business Insider and #WeAllGrow Latina, and she has been honored as a Latinas in Tech Luminarias, a Women of ALPFA Latinas to Watch, and a LinkedIn Top Coaching & Mentoring Voice.
"Calladita No More" is more than a memoir—it’s a conversation, a mirror, and a challenge. It dares readers to remember where they come from, recognize their worth, and rise to meet the future with strength and pride.
Get your copy of “Calladita No More” at your favorite place to buy books! To find a book tour stop near you, check out calladitanomore.com.
You can learn more about Hady and her work on her website at boldlyspeakingllc.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: September 15th, 2025, 198 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
Hardcover: ISBN 979-8-88797-175-9 — $29.99
Paperback: ISBN 979-8-88797-176-6 — $18.99
eBook: ISBN 979-8-88797-177-3 — $9.99
