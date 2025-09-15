"Calladita No More: My Latina Journey and The Lessons That Shaped Me" by Hady Méndez to Launch September 2025 from Publish Your Purpose

Author and speaker Hady Méndez will release "Calladita No More: My Latina Journey and The Lessons That Shaped Me" on September 15, 2025 (Publish Your Purpose). Part memoir, part cultural commentary, the book uses Latinx sayings to share lessons on resilience, authenticity, and empowerment. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership and advocacy, Méndez offers an inspiring call for Latinas, Women of Color, and all readers to reclaim their voices.