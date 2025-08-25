Author Mr. Smiles’s New Book, "Cosmic Horror Narrative Poetry," is a Collection of Mysterious and Spellbinding Poetry.
Recent release “Cosmic Horror Narrative Poetry” from Page Publishing author Mr. Smiles whisks readers away into a magical, otherworldly realm, allowing them to experience the imaginative mind of the author.
New York, NY, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mr. Smiles, who was born in the Bronx, New York, has completed his new book, “Cosmic Horror Narrative Poetry”: a collection of whimsical and magnificent poems that take readers on a journey through the author’s mind.
Mr. Smiles started writing in middle school and has continued ever since. He writes fiction, including fantasy, science fiction, horror, and more.
The collection features works including “Looking Upon the Moon,” “Eyes of the Dark Void,” “Buzzing at Night,” “Title,” “The Iron Men,” “The Wolves of the Blue Moon,” “Mushrooms of the Dead,” “God’s Radio Waves,” “An Expedition into the Amazon,” “A Tunnel of Eyes,” “The Voice from Below the Waves,” “Shadows of the Ancient Ones,” “Pozusalavi,” “A Hunt for Gold,” and more.
Published by Page Publishing, Mr. Smiles’s unforgettable collection of poetry encourages readers to explore their own imaginations.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase “Cosmic Horror Narrative Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
