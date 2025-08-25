Author Kristin L. Derusha’s New Book, "The Curious Counting Book," is an Educational Children’s Book That Makes Reading and Counting Exciting and Fun
Recent release “The Curious Counting Book” from Page Publishing author Kristin L. Derusha features playful illustrations, numerals, and number words to get children and students excited about counting and reading.
McMillan, MI, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kristin L. Derusha, a retired elementary teacher and school counselor, has completed her new book, “The Curious Counting Book”: an imaginative children’s book that presents a fresh spin on the traditional counting book.
Author Kristin L. Derusha has always shared her love of reading and writing with her own two children, John and Samuel, as well as her students. Kristin believes there is nothing better than her family and a great book by the lakeside. Kristin and her husband, Steve, live in the UP, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Published by Page Publishing, Kristin L. Derusha’s adjective eye-catching and fun-to-read book creates an opportunity for children to discover the joy of reading and counting.
Readers who wish to experience this fun-filled work can purchase “The Curious Counting Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
