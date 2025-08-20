Dave C. Puckett Selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mayfield, KY, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dave C. Puckett of Mayfield, Kentucky has been selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education/special education. He will be featured on the Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide website for life.
About Dave C. Puckett
Dave C. Puckett is a special educator and owner of Specially Designed Tutoring. He provides educational and tutoring services focusing on special education and education leadership.
An active contributor to numerous professional and community organizations, Puckett is a member of the Kentucky Educational Association, Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis, Rotary Club, and N.E.A. He is also a life member of the Shelby County Board of Realtors Multimillion Dollar Club and holds C.R.S. and G.R.I. affiliations. Puckett is also ESL certified.
As a valued member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Puckett was recently honored as a Professional of the Year in Education/Special Education for 2025 and was named a Top 100 Educator.
Puckett obtained his Master of Science in educational leadership from Cumberland University and his Bachelor of Science from Florida State University. In his spare time, Dave enjoys continuing education.
For more information email: dpuckett1549@gmail.com or visit Instagram @davepuckett1549; or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/18b2Pr8ZjP/?mibextid=wwXIfr
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
