Abilant Launches Functional Utility Leggings on Kickstarter
Tired of leggings that look good but fail in real life? No pockets, nowhere to keep your phone, passport, or cash - and constant frustration. Abilant Leggings solve this with smart utility design made for travel, fitness, and everyday life.
Miami, FL, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Abilant today announced the launch of its new line of utility leggings through a Kickstarter campaign. The product introduces integrated storage features to women’s activewear, including multiple deep pockets and a built-in key hook, combined with a high-performance fabric.
Product Overview
The leggings were developed to address a practical issue in women’s apparel: the limited availability of storage solutions in activewear. The design is intended to provide wearers with a balance of functionality and comfort, making the leggings suitable for exercise, travel, and daily use.
“The design process focused on creating leggings that could support an active lifestyle while offering practical storage,” said Gala, founder of Abilant. “As someone who travels frequently, I saw the need for apparel that adapts to everyday situations without sacrificing comfort.”
Campaign Details
The Kickstarter campaign provides early access to Abilant’s first production run. Pricing for backers begins at $99. Supporters will be able to participate in the launch ahead of the product’s broader release.
What is Kickstarter?
Kickstarter is a global crowdfunding platform that allows creators to bring new ideas to life with the direct support of backers. Projects are funded by individuals who pledge money in exchange for early access, special pricing, or other rewards.
About the Founder
Abilant was founded by Gala, who has more than a decade of experience in ecommerce and product development. Drawing on her personal experience as a frequent traveler and active professional, she spent over two years testing materials and refining prototypes before finalizing the product design.
Additional information and campaign updates can be found at:
abilant.com/land1 – campaign notifications
abilant.com/press-kickstarter – press materials
For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:
Abilant Team
press@abilant.com
abilant.com
