Connexall to Present as an Industry Expert at Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2025
Connexall will present at the Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2025 in Miami (Nov 19–21), showcasing solutions that streamline workflows, reduce alarm fatigue, and improve patient outcomes.
Miami, FL, August 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BMA Conventions | Miami | November 19–21, 2025
Introduction
Connexall, a leading provider of clinical workflow management and alarm management solutions, today announced its participation as a featured presenter and industry expert at the Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2025, hosted by BMA Conventions. The event will take place in Miami, Florida, from November 19–21, 2025.
About Connexall
Connexall is a vendor-neutral, class II medical device software platform used by more than 60% of the top hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. With over two decades of innovation, Connexall provides enterprise-grade, event-driven solutions that connect people, processes, and technology across the hospital ecosystem.
The company’s presentation will highlight how Connexall’s patented technology:
Combats alarm fatigue through intelligent, prioritized alerting
Automates workflows to reduce delays and improve efficiency
Enhances staff communication with mobile-first, secure collaboration tools
Improves patient outcomes by enabling seamless, hospital-wide interoperability
“Technology with a heart has always been our philosophy,” said Sandy Saggar, CEO of Connexall. “Our platform is born from decades of listening to the top minds in healthcare. We are excited to showcase how our solutions are not just about connecting devices, but about creating sustainable, human-focused clinical workflows that support caregivers and improve the quality of care in real-world hospital environments.”
About Smart Healthcare Facilities
The Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention is the premier event for healthcare leaders, facility managers, and technology innovators. The 2025 edition will bring together 150 senior decision-makers and 25 solution providers to address the critical need for modernized healthcare infrastructure.
The convention highlights innovations that enhance patient safety, operational efficiency, sustainability, and resilience, while offering a collaborative platform to explore the latest advancements in hospital design, systems integration, and next-generation healthcare technologies.
About BMA Conventions
BMA Conventions is a leading organizer of specialized industry events, bringing together experts, innovators, and solution providers to share knowledge, spark collaboration, and drive transformation. With a focus on healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainability, BMA Conventions delivers world-class experiences that empower industries to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.
Smart Hospitals. Connected Care. Better Outcomes.
Meet Connexall at the Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention | Miami | November 19–21, 2025.
Media Contact:
Chrish Darius
Email: chrishd@bmaconventions.com
Phone: (888) 508-6034 Ext-106 | 647-259-7629
