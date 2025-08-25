International Perspectives on Red: New Exhibition Curated by Francisco Lacerda at Artium Gallery
International Artists Reimagine the Power of Red. USIA (United State of International Artists), the Lisbon-based art brand founded by Francisco Lacerda in 2009, is excited to present RED ART PROJECT, an international group exhibition at Artium Gallery, Geneva, from January 27 to February 1, 2026.
Geneva, Switzerland, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Situated at 11, rue de l’Hôtel de Ville, the exhibition invites visitors into a vivid exploration of the color red, examining its complex emotional, cultural, and symbolic roles across art, politics, spirituality, and society. Curated by Francisco Lacerda, who highlights this as “a great opportunity to promote not only Swiss artists but also international artists in Geneva,” the project showcases a diverse and talented group of artists from around the world, including Adélia Clavien, Annika Döring, Claudia Abdelghafar, Daniel Schär, Eliane Muller, Hélène Zuckschwerdt, Maria João Vale, Mélanie Jost, Miguel Martins, Richard Rohart, Teresa Martins, Teymur Rustamov, Tran Trong Vu, Ursula Vargas, and Victoria Menezes Miller.
The exhibition features a variety of artistic media, reflecting the rich interpretations of red by these creatives. Hélène Zuckschwerdt brings striking alabaster sculptures that embody both the strength and sensuality of the color, while Richard Rohart contributes sculptures crafted from materials such as wood alongside paintings that add tactile and visual depth. Eliane Muller also presents paintings exploring red’s emotional and spiritual dimensions. Maria João Vale displays evocative photography that captures red’s presence in moments of identity and memory. Mélanie Jost experiments with unconventional materials, using layers of resin on wood alongside acrylics, crystal quartz, and citrine points, creating multidimensional works that invite contemplation of red as a transformative life force. Daniel Schär connects art with music, exploring how red resonates in sound and visual rhythm. Victoria Menezes Miller is known for her delicate watercolors revealing the softness and depth of red in fluid, expressive forms.
Red itself carries many meanings—passion and power, intimacy and revolution, vitality and aggression—and each artist reflects this multiplicity in their work. Adélia Clavien describes red as “the fire of passion, with love, but rarely with war and its miseries,” capturing its emotional warmth and intensity. Ursula Vargas highlights red’s connection to life and conflict in ancient cultures, noting it “signifies fertility, life, and fire, but also war and blood—evoking both vitality and aggression.” Teresa Martins approaches red from a sensory perspective, sharing that in her abstract art, “red carries symbolic and emotional meanings, but its impact goes beyond representation—it works through sensation and direct visual perception.”
Adding a poetic literary dimension, renowned Portuguese writer Clara Pinto Correia, invited to contribute to the exhibition, reflects on red through a vivid narrative:
“The day breaks by the frozen ocean at the onset of yet another pristine winter day. A red-haired young girl walks carelessly along the sidewalk, crossing the pale light of the first sun rays... The party was grandiose, and the story of red-head extinction that called for it is awesome. However, it is not true. Reality is far better... Sweet dreams, red-head girls. No one will ever take our neandertal genome away. You’re just proud bearers of it. Party on.”
Together, these perspectives create a rich conversation around red—revealing it as a multifaceted color that transcends borders and disciplines, continuously evoking powerful emotional and intellectual responses. The exhibition encourages visitors to reflect on how red shapes our understanding of ourselves and the world.
Exhibition Schedule
Artium Gallery, Hôtel de Ville, 11, rue de l’Hôtel de Ville, 1204 Genève
January 27 – February 1, 2026
January 27 – Opening Day
16:00–18:00: Press & Collectors Preview
18:00–20:00: Official Exhibition Opening
Public Viewing
Jan 28–31: 14:00–19:00
Feb 1: 10:00–12:00
Contact
USIAContact
Francisco Lacerda
00351963759885
usia.co.uk
Francisco Lacerda
00351963759885
usia.co.uk
