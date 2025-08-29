Cardinal Decor Unveils "Paint Waste by State 2025" + Free Room Paint Calculator Powered by Cardi
CardinalDecor.com releases a nationwide study on paint waste by state, mapping where homeowners overbuy and how many gallons and dollars are lost each year. The report shares causes, regional trends, and simple fixes. It also quantifies environmental impact and cost per household. Readers can use free tools on the site, including a paint calculator and Cardi, a live AI assistant, to estimate gallons, cut waste, plan DIY projects, and make smarter choices for painting, tile, and wallpaper.
Clemson, SC, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cardinal Decor announced the release of Paint Waste by State 2025, a new study ranking leftover paint per 1,000 residents, along with a free room paint calculator guided by Cardi, the one-of-a-kind AI assistant with the answers on paint coats, coverage, ceilings, trim, and finish. The goal is simple: help people buy the right amount the first time and keep half-empty cans out of closets, garages, and landfills.
“Most extra paint starts at the shelf,” said Gerri, founder of Cardinal Decor. “Measure once, ask Cardi, and shop with confidence. Less waste, fewer returns, cleaner projects.”
The study features a heatmap and Top 10 list, highlighting where leftover paint piles up and why quick planning matters. The calculator sizes a room in about a minute and adjusts for surface type, number of coats of paint, and ceiling or trim work. Cardi explains the why behind the number in plain language so anyone can plan a weekend project without guesswork.
What’s new
State rankings with a clear heatmap and Top 10 table.
Cardi-guided calculator that answers common questions instantly.
One-click data bundle for reporters and creators.
Method summary that shows exactly how the numbers were calculated.
Why it matters
Leftover paint costs money, clutters homes, and strains recycling programs. A short plan before buying cuts waste dramatically and saves you additional trips for more paint. The paint calculator and Cardi’s guidance turn rough estimates into a clear shopping list.
Where to find it
Paint waste study and visuals: https://www.cardinaldecor.com/paint-waste-by-state/
Free paint calculator: https://www.cardinaldecor.com/paint-calculator/
Method notes
Waste per 1,000 residents equals 2023 gallons collected divided by 2024 population, multiplied by 1,000. State totals come from PaintCare program reports and related state documentation. Population figures come from U.S. Census resident estimates. Full sources are listed on the study page.
Quote bank
“A quick plan beats a second trip to the store.” — Gerri, Founder
“Ask Cardi about coats and coverage, get a solid number, and buy once.” — Gerri, Founder
About Cardinal Decor
Cardinal Decor builds simple tools that help people plan home projects with confidence. The site’s free tile, grout, wallpaper, and paint calculators and Cardi’s expert guidance reduce waste, save time, and make DIY home improvement project planning clear for everyone.
Media contact: press@cardinaldecor.com or (803) 686-3311
Press kit available on the study page under “Press Bundle Download”
