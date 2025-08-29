Cardinal Decor Unveils "Paint Waste by State 2025" + Free Room Paint Calculator Powered by Cardi

CardinalDecor.com releases a nationwide study on paint waste by state, mapping where homeowners overbuy and how many gallons and dollars are lost each year. The report shares causes, regional trends, and simple fixes. It also quantifies environmental impact and cost per household. Readers can use free tools on the site, including a paint calculator and Cardi, a live AI assistant, to estimate gallons, cut waste, plan DIY projects, and make smarter choices for painting, tile, and wallpaper.