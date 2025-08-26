Author C.G. Barcs’s New Book “Fun With #1” is a Charming Tale That Will Inspire Young Readers to Discover All the Ways the Number One is Present in the World Around Them
Recent release “Fun With #1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author C.G. Barcs is a captivating story that invites readers to explore everything that the number one can represent. From the number of noses a person has to the number of suns in the sky, “Fun With #1” is a unique story of just how special one can be.
New York, NY, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C.G. Barcs, who comes from a large Greek and Italian family, has completed her new book, “Fun With #1”: an adorable and colorful story that invites young readers to discover all the places that number one can be in the world.
“The number 1 represents so many different things,” writes Barcs. “It’s fun to name a few that will help children realize that the number 1 is not just for math. They can find this number on themselves, in the sky, and in games and sports. Have fun with the number 1.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, C.G. Barcs’s heartfelt story is inspired by the author's belief that children are the future, as well as her desire to spark their imagination and facilitate their education through her writing. With vibrant artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “Fun With #1” is sure to delight readers of all, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Fun With #1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
