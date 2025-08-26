Author C.G. Barcs’s New Book “Fun With #1” is a Charming Tale That Will Inspire Young Readers to Discover All the Ways the Number One is Present in the World Around Them

Recent release “Fun With #1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author C.G. Barcs is a captivating story that invites readers to explore everything that the number one can represent. From the number of noses a person has to the number of suns in the sky, “Fun With #1” is a unique story of just how special one can be.