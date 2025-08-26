M.H. Menendez’s Newly Released “It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t” is a Candid and Emotionally Raw Memoir of Survival, Identity, and Personal Awakening
“It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t” from Christian Faith Publishing author M.H. Menendez is a deeply personal reflection on a life shaped by family conflict, emotional neglect, and hard-won resilience. This memoir invites readers to witness one woman’s journey from emotional entrapment to hard-earned freedom and clarity.
Henderson, NV, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t”: a powerful and unapologetically honest memoir. “It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t” is the creation of published author, M.H. Menendez, who was born in Ybor City, a close-knit, multicultural community in Tampa made up of Cubans, Spaniards, and Italians. The author was taken away by her mother to prevent an unwanted marriage. Today, Ybor City no longer resembles the vibrant, diverse community it once was.
Menendez shares, “I am still trying to figure out why I decided to write this book because the memories have not been pleasant. My older son told me more than once that when there was another event in our lives, he would say, “Mom, you need to write a book.” He passed away in 2002, so why now? Maybe his memory is why I decided to do it. It would be great if the book would help erase the memories. Hope springs eternal.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M.H. Menendez’s new book is a raw and courageous account of surviving emotional trauma, navigating toxic relationships, and finally discovering a voice and power that had been long suppressed.
Consumers can purchase “It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Menendez shares, “I am still trying to figure out why I decided to write this book because the memories have not been pleasant. My older son told me more than once that when there was another event in our lives, he would say, “Mom, you need to write a book.” He passed away in 2002, so why now? Maybe his memory is why I decided to do it. It would be great if the book would help erase the memories. Hope springs eternal.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M.H. Menendez’s new book is a raw and courageous account of surviving emotional trauma, navigating toxic relationships, and finally discovering a voice and power that had been long suppressed.
Consumers can purchase “It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories