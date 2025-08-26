M.H. Menendez’s Newly Released “It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t” is a Candid and Emotionally Raw Memoir of Survival, Identity, and Personal Awakening

“It Was All About Them until It Wasn’t” from Christian Faith Publishing author M.H. Menendez is a deeply personal reflection on a life shaped by family conflict, emotional neglect, and hard-won resilience. This memoir invites readers to witness one woman’s journey from emotional entrapment to hard-earned freedom and clarity.