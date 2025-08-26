Sheila M. Miller's Newly Released "Now What Do I Do?" Entertains While Promoting Critical Thinking and Inspiring Children to Make Wise Choices Rooted in Christian Values.

“Now What Do I Do?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila M. Miller is an engaging and meaningful story of a young boy faced with a moral dilemma. This tale invites readers to reflect on the importance of their choices, embrace their courage, and understand the impact of their decisions.