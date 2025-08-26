Sheila M. Miller's Newly Released "Now What Do I Do?" Entertains While Promoting Critical Thinking and Inspiring Children to Make Wise Choices Rooted in Christian Values.
“Now What Do I Do?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila M. Miller is an engaging and meaningful story of a young boy faced with a moral dilemma. This tale invites readers to reflect on the importance of their choices, embrace their courage, and understand the impact of their decisions.
Dallas, TX, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Now What Do I Do?”: a refreshing and compelling children’s story that emboldens young readers to navigate real-life decisions with confidence. “Now What Do I Do?” is the creation of published author Sheila M. Miller, a devoted wife, loving mother of three, insightful mentor, and an accomplished corporate professional who has skillfully balanced her career with family life. In her home state of Arkansas, Sheila, being the first aunt in her family, is affectionately known as “Auntee.” With over two decades of collecting and praying over missing-children bulletins, Sheila’s unwavering commitment to making a difference led her to establish B4LM.org, a nonprofit that profoundly impacts children residing in group homes and foster care systems. Holding a master's degree, she serves as the CEO of QSM Publications, LLC. As a published author, Sheila launched My Auntee’s Book Club, promoting literacy and community among young readers. Learn more at www.myauntee.com and www.qsmpublications.com.
Miller shares, “Chase finds himself at a point where he has to decide what to do. He has two problems—one in his pocket and one in his hand. There is no turning back for Chase and his dog, Rocky. Chase has to choose what to do next. If it were you, what would you do?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila M. Miller’s new book offers young readers a relatable story that highlights the importance of honesty, responsibility, and personal growth through enthralling storytelling and real-life scenarios.
Consumers can purchase “Now What Do I Do?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Google Play store, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Now What Do I Do?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
