Desiree R. Howell’s Newly Released "Purpose Beyond the Pain" is a Raw and Redemptive Memoir of Healing, Faith, and God’s Transformative Grace
“Purpose Beyond the Pain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Desiree R. Howell is a courageous and heartfelt account of a woman’s journey from brokenness to spiritual restoration, offering hope to anyone navigating the shadows of their own past.
Winter Haven, FL, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Purpose Beyond the Pain”: a deeply personal and spiritually enriching narrative that brings readers face to face with the power of redemption and the beauty of God’s unfailing love. “Purpose Beyond the Pain” is the creation of published author, Desiree R. Howell, a deeply inspiring writer whose heartfelt words offer hope, healing, and relatability through her personal testimony. A former Celebrate Recovery leadership team member (2015–2021), she uses her experiences to encourage others to overcome life’s challenges and reach their full potential. With over 34 years in the hospitality industry, she now enjoys a quiet life in a small town with her beloved dog Chloe. A devoted mother and grandmother, Desiree finds joy in faith, nature, and life’s simple pleasures as she looks forward to retirement and travel.
Howell shares, “This is a story of struggle and rescue, born from the depths of actual events, where I, as a young girl, set out on a journey in search of validation, love, and self-worth. Amid the tumult of adolescence, grappling with internal scars, I found solace in crafting a fantastical narrative, losing myself at times in an illusionary embrace, unsure where reality ended and fiction began.
“This story chronicles my transformation from a vulnerable and struggling young girl to a resilient woman, navigating the unknown terrain of life’s journey while unaware of God shaping my path. With raw honesty and humility, I lay bare my heart upon the pages of this book, recounting experiences long cloaked in silence. Through this act of vulnerability, I discovered healing, shedding light on events long kept in the shadows.
“'Purpose Beyond the Pain' stands as a testament to navigating life’s tumultuous terrain, with Jesus Christ’s unwavering presence as my guiding light. In the peaks and valleys of my journey, grace and mercy were constant companions, illuminating even the darkest alleys and poorest decisions. Though the road was fraught with challenges, the culmination of my story reveals the miraculous intervention of Jesus’s love, never too late to rescue, never too distant to reach.
“Jesus said to them, 'It’s not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but the sinners.'
(Mark 2:17 NIV)
“In sharing my story, I extend an invitation and a reminder that each of us holds a unique narrative waiting to be shared. Amidst the complexities of life, may this story serve as a beacon of hope, illuminating the transformative power of God’s love and inspiring all who encounter it to embrace their journey with courage and faith.
We all have a story. This is my story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Desiree R. Howell’s new book offers an honest, relatable, and spiritually grounded message that will resonate with readers seeking healing, purpose, and a deeper understanding of God’s redemptive power.
Consumers can purchase “Purpose Beyond the Pain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Purpose Beyond the Pain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
