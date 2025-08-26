Kara Jackson’s Newly Released "Bigger Than Me" is a Powerful and Heartfelt Testimony of Faith, Transformation, and Grace
“Bigger Than Me,” the new powerful memoir from Christian Faith Publishing author Kara Jackson, offers a deeply personal and faith-filled account of overcoming identity struggles and rediscovering the transformative power of God’s grace.
Durham, NC, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kara Jackson is a passionate storyteller, speaker, and advocate for faith-based transformation. Through her testimony, she seeks to inspire others to embrace God’s truth, reject limiting labels, and walk confidently in their God-given identity.
In this heartfelt narrative, Kara takes readers on her journey from seasons of confusion and pain to a place of healing, restoration, and renewed intimacy with God. Her story is a testament to the reality that no circumstance, mistake, or past decision is beyond the reach of His redeeming love.
“This book is my testimony that God’s love is not just a concept—it’s a living, breathing reality that meets us in our lowest moments,” says Kara. “I want readers to know that they are seen, known, and deeply loved, no matter where they’ve been.”
"Bigger Than Me" blends raw honesty with unwavering hope, inviting readers to reflect on their own walk with God and to trust in His unfailing promises. With each chapter, Kara encourages her audience to release the weight of self-reliance and step fully into the life-changing truth that God’s plan is always bigger, better, and more beautiful than we could imagine.
"Bigger Than Me" is available now at Christian bookstores and online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kara Jackson’s new book shares a heartfelt story of grace, redemption, and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Bigger Than Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bigger Than Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
In this heartfelt narrative, Kara takes readers on her journey from seasons of confusion and pain to a place of healing, restoration, and renewed intimacy with God. Her story is a testament to the reality that no circumstance, mistake, or past decision is beyond the reach of His redeeming love.
“This book is my testimony that God’s love is not just a concept—it’s a living, breathing reality that meets us in our lowest moments,” says Kara. “I want readers to know that they are seen, known, and deeply loved, no matter where they’ve been.”
"Bigger Than Me" blends raw honesty with unwavering hope, inviting readers to reflect on their own walk with God and to trust in His unfailing promises. With each chapter, Kara encourages her audience to release the weight of self-reliance and step fully into the life-changing truth that God’s plan is always bigger, better, and more beautiful than we could imagine.
"Bigger Than Me" is available now at Christian bookstores and online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kara Jackson’s new book shares a heartfelt story of grace, redemption, and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Bigger Than Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bigger Than Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories