Cosmic Awe’s Newly Released “The 3rd Heavens and Much MORE” is a Profound Exploration of Divine Encounters, Visions, and Revelations
“The 3rd Heavens and Much MORE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cosmic Awe is a captivating account of firsthand spiritual experiences, drawing readers into vivid journeys beyond the earthly realm to inspire deeper faith and wonder.
New York, NY, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The 3rd Heavens and Much MORE”: an extraordinary spiritual memoir that invites readers into profound visions, dreams, and heavenly experiences. “The 3rd Heavens and Much MORE” is the creation of published author, Cosmic Awe, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Cosmic Awe shares, “Based from dreams and visions (some that reoccurred) from 1981–1993 and after 1995; as well as factual actual trips into the Third Heavens and the throne room of God that were encountered from 1981–1997 and much more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cosmic Awe’s new book offers an inspiring journey into divine mysteries, perfect for readers seeking to strengthen their walk with God and expand their vision of what is possible through Him.
Consumers can purchase “The 3rd Heavens and Much MORE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The 3rd Heavens and Much MORE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
