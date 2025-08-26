Kasey Matthews Johns, "BOOF," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Fluffy Worm Who Leaves His Den in Order to Make Friends and Discover the Light
Stevensville, MT, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kasey Matthews Johnson, a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police lieutenant who now lives with her family in beautiful Montana, has completed her most recent book, “BOOF”: a heartfelt story that centers around Boof, a fluffy worm who longs to leave behind his den to make friends.
“This is an uplifting story about a worm named BOOF, who just needed to find his way and make good choices,” writes Johnson. “Join BOOF as he makes new friends by learning that he should tell the truth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kasey Matthews Johnson’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Boof’s journey to see the light and make good choices that will lead to the change he longs to see. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator NM Starling to help bring Johnson’s story to life, “BOOF” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “BOOF” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
