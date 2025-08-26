Madan Nagpal’s New Book "New Emerging Technologies/Practical Applications/Our Changing World" Discusses How Technological Advancements Can be Used by an Evolving Society
Columbia, SC, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Madan Nagpal, who served as research associate professor at the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina, and research chemist at the Dorn Veterans Medical Center, Columbia, South Carolina, USA, for ten-plus years, has completed his most recent book, “New Emerging Technologies/Practical Applications/Our Changing World”: a riveting series that offers a comprehensive look at new discoveries and technologies, and how these advancements can be used in everyday life in meaningful and impactful ways.
Author Madan Nagpal, PhD, FLS, has published forty research articles, one book chapter, and published one book, titled “Covid: Viruses/Vaccines.” He was awarded Research & Productive Scholarship 1990 by the University of South Carolina, and was funded by the grants as coinvestigator by National Institutes of Health (NIH) and VA Merit Review. His contributions include gene regulation in steroid hormone biosynthesis and the characterization of “Bacillus” species. He was a member of American Society of Cell Biology, American Association of Advancement of Science, The Endocrine Society, American Association for Laboratory Animal Science, International Who’s Who Professionals, and Marquis Who’s Who in America.
“This book ‘New Emerging Technologies/Practical Applications/Our Changing World’ is about new discoveries and new technologies,” writes Nagpal. “Keeping in mind the educational value for children and for everybody else, it covers a lot of the new emerging technologies. The readers will fall in love with this interesting and educational book that has colorful illustrations. Illustrations are marvelous.
“On reading this book, they will learn technologies that will stimulate their minds and help them in practical achievements in their lives. This book has cutting-edge research technologies and research achievements. I’m thrilled and humbled that this book got finally published.
“In these eleven chapters, each chapter describes a unique new technology, evolving functions, and aspects of rationale as the basis of research and development. Each chapter considers different aspect of the amazing science, technologies (artificial intelligence [AI]), and biology.”
Published by Fulton Books, Madan Nagpal’s book is an inspirational guide that will help readers think more like a scientist in their approaches to new technologies being developed for a rapidly changing world. Drawing upon years of personal and professional experiences, “New Emerging Technologies/Practical Applications/Our Changing World” will help to bring new ideas and generate interest in new scientific developments amongst general audiences.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “New Emerging Technologies/Practical Applications/Our Changing World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
