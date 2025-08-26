Author Andy Allen’s New Book, "Da-Da-Do," is a Heartfelt Poem Book That Explores All the Incredible Activities That Dads do to Help Support Their Children

Recent release “Da-Da-Do” from Covenant Books author Andy Allen is a unique and captivating poem that takes readers through all the wonderful things that dads do for their families. From teaching how to play sports to offering a compassionate ear, “Da-Da-Do” is a celebration of fathers who dedicate themselves to caring for their families.