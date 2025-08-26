Author Andy Allen’s New Book, "Da-Da-Do," is a Heartfelt Poem Book That Explores All the Incredible Activities That Dads do to Help Support Their Children
Recent release “Da-Da-Do” from Covenant Books author Andy Allen is a unique and captivating poem that takes readers through all the wonderful things that dads do for their families. From teaching how to play sports to offering a compassionate ear, “Da-Da-Do” is a celebration of fathers who dedicate themselves to caring for their families.
New York, NY, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andy Allen, a devoted father and husband, as well as a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, has completed his new book, “Da-Da-Do”: a stirring tale told through rhyming verses that highlights all the ways that fathers care for their children.
The author writes, “Make some time || Take a sit, || Buddy up || Relax a bit, || With a book to read || To little you, || ’Cause these are things || That Da-Das Do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andy Allen’s new book is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this easy-to-understand poetic story of fathers who are always there for their children. From fixing a broken toy to offering advice and helping with homework, “Da-Da-Do” is a beautiful tribute to the incredible things that dads do.
Readers can purchase “Da-Da-Do” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
