Author Micala Christie Hicks Siler’s New Book, "When Jesus Was Two," is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Wonder How Jesus Might Have Behaved as a Young Child

Recent release “When Jesus Was Two” from Covenant Books author Micala Christie Hicks Siler is a captivating story that reflects upon how Jesus might have acted when he was only two years old. From playing with friends to throw tantrums, Micala explores the many adventures Jesus may have had just like any other little boy from his time.