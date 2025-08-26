Author Micala Christie Hicks Siler’s New Book, "When Jesus Was Two," is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Wonder How Jesus Might Have Behaved as a Young Child
Recent release “When Jesus Was Two” from Covenant Books author Micala Christie Hicks Siler is a captivating story that reflects upon how Jesus might have acted when he was only two years old. From playing with friends to throw tantrums, Micala explores the many adventures Jesus may have had just like any other little boy from his time.
New York, NY, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Micala Christie Hicks Siler, a loving wife and mother who was passionate about her faith and family, and worked as the executive director for A Family for Every Orphan (AFFEO), has completed her new book, “When Jesus Was Two”: a unique and heartfelt tale that follows all sorts of activities and experiences Jesus may have had when he was just a young boy before growing up to become the King of Kings.
Micala shares, “I think the real inspiration for this came from my realization that some of the things that frustrate me the most about this ‘stage’ may not be that ‘sinful’ at all but may be simply a two-year old’s perspective and inquisitiveness that I forget to relate to on a daily basis. How blessed we are by our little ‘daredevil’ lovers of life! Though they definitely will make us gray and my two-year-old certainly demonstrates she is a natural born ‘sinner’ like the rest of us at times!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Micala Christie Hicks Siler’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they look at the world through the eyes of a young two-year-old boy, all while remembering that at one point the Savior was a child just like everyone else. With colorful artwork and rhyming prose to help bring Micala’s story to life, “When Jesus Was Two” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “When Jesus Was Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Micala shares, “I think the real inspiration for this came from my realization that some of the things that frustrate me the most about this ‘stage’ may not be that ‘sinful’ at all but may be simply a two-year old’s perspective and inquisitiveness that I forget to relate to on a daily basis. How blessed we are by our little ‘daredevil’ lovers of life! Though they definitely will make us gray and my two-year-old certainly demonstrates she is a natural born ‘sinner’ like the rest of us at times!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Micala Christie Hicks Siler’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they look at the world through the eyes of a young two-year-old boy, all while remembering that at one point the Savior was a child just like everyone else. With colorful artwork and rhyming prose to help bring Micala’s story to life, “When Jesus Was Two” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “When Jesus Was Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories