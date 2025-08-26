Author Beth (Haggard) Frenzel’s New Book, "Lord, Write My Story," is a Poignant Memoir That Shares How the Author Found Guidance and Strength in Life Through Faith
Recent release “Lord, Write My Story” from Covenant Books author Beth (Haggard) Frenzel is a compelling and heartfelt autobiographical account that explores how the author’s relationship with Christ served as a guiding beacon through life. Written as letters to her children, each chapter touches on how the author’s faith helped her to overcome life’s most difficult moments.
Shelbyville, IN, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Beth (Haggard) Frenzel has completed her new book, “Lord, Write My Story”: a stirring and riveting account that explores how the author has been encouraged and guided by the Lord throughout her life, sharing the wisdom she has learned along the way from trusting in God’s path for her.
After thirty-three years in the fire service, author Beth Frenzel continues to work as a paramedic for special events. She resides in rural Indiana with her family. Beth enjoys being outdoors, traveling, and taking long walks, and can often be found taking pictures of sunsets and sunrises.
“Lord, Write My Story” is a love letter written to the author’s children in which she shares how God’s word encouraged and guided her through the struggles and adversities she faced in her thirty-three years of fire service. Filled with Scripture and accounts of calls throughout her career, “Lord, Write My Story” is a road map on how to survive the toughest of times.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beth (Haggard) Frenzel’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover how one can be prepared for anything life throws their way through opening themselves up to the Lord. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Lord, Write My Story” will uplift and encourage readers to seek out God to find their own unique path through life’s challenges.
Readers can purchase “Lord, Write My Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
