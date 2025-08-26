Author Beth (Haggard) Frenzel’s New Book, "Lord, Write My Story," is a Poignant Memoir That Shares How the Author Found Guidance and Strength in Life Through Faith

Recent release “Lord, Write My Story” from Covenant Books author Beth (Haggard) Frenzel is a compelling and heartfelt autobiographical account that explores how the author’s relationship with Christ served as a guiding beacon through life. Written as letters to her children, each chapter touches on how the author’s faith helped her to overcome life’s most difficult moments.