Author kd Brinck’s New Book, “From Khor Towers to the Moss Mountains: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen'Nith,” Continues the Epic of the Hero Burrwood in the World of Terra Moss
Recent release “From Khor Towers to the Moss Mountains: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen'Nith” from Page Publishing author kd Brinck is a compelling novel that follows the continuing adventures of Burrwood Aen’Nith, a Twinarian from the land of Terra Moss who has tried to outrun his fate all his life. Now more sure of who he is, Burrwood continues his journey to defy those who seek to control him.
Mine Hill, NJ, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- kd Brinck, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “From Khor Towers to the Moss Mountains: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen'Nith”: the riveting third installment in the author’s “Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith” that continues the thrilling journey of the hero Burrwood.
Originally from Sweden but raised in California and Alaska, author kd Brinck joined the Army after graduating college with a degree in history. While stationed in Panama, he began to write, thinking he could merge his two loves of history and fantasy. Presently, he lives in New Jersey with his wife, and five cats. In the summer, he gardens and maintains several castles in the backyard when he is not writing.
“It has been [my] attempt to write a long story, and this is the third book in that effort,” writes Brinck. “The first book, ‘Terra Moss’, sets up the world and main characters. The second book, ‘Road to Liansha’, continues to tell the saga of the hero, Burrwood, a Twinarian who wants to outrun his fate. Yet the gods and many others seek to use him for their own desires and purposes. They see him as they want him to be, and all the while, he refuses to be that. Deep down, he knows who he is and tries to ignore how others view him as he struggles to remain who he really is.”
Published by Page Publishing, kd Brinck’s enthralling tale was first created while the author began writing in the army, when he drew up a map of another world, which he named Terra Moss, with three seas, expansive mountain ranges, and an immense desert. With that done, he began to invent the history of that world, leading to years of filling numerous three-ring binders with timelines, histories of various lands, lists of rulers and their dynasties, a dictionary, maps, and countless notes.
Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “From Khor Towers to the Moss Mountains: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen'Nith” is sure to captivate fans of the fantasy genre, leaving them spellbound and eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “From Khor Towers to the Moss Mountains: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen'Nith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
