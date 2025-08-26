Author kd Brinck’s New Book, “From Khor Towers to the Moss Mountains: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen'Nith,” Continues the Epic of the Hero Burrwood in the World of Terra Moss

Recent release “From Khor Towers to the Moss Mountains: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen'Nith” from Page Publishing author kd Brinck is a compelling novel that follows the continuing adventures of Burrwood Aen’Nith, a Twinarian from the land of Terra Moss who has tried to outrun his fate all his life. Now more sure of who he is, Burrwood continues his journey to defy those who seek to control him.