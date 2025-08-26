Author Cassie Mcmullin’s New Book, "Redeeming the Devil," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Jesus and Lucifer as They Work Towards Forgiveness and Reunion

Recent release “Redeeming the Devil” from Page Publishing author Cassie McMullin is a stirring tale that explores what would happen if Lucifer and Jesus were to ever meet and try to find forgiveness and understanding towards one another. As the Savior and fallen angel work past their differences, they work through their difficult past to find brotherly love and understanding between one another.