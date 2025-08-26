Author Cassie Mcmullin’s New Book, "Redeeming the Devil," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Jesus and Lucifer as They Work Towards Forgiveness and Reunion
Recent release “Redeeming the Devil” from Page Publishing author Cassie McMullin is a stirring tale that explores what would happen if Lucifer and Jesus were to ever meet and try to find forgiveness and understanding towards one another. As the Savior and fallen angel work past their differences, they work through their difficult past to find brotherly love and understanding between one another.
Mechanicville, NY, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cassie McMullin, a singer-songwriter from Upstate New York who was raised in a secular Christian/Jewish household, has completed her new book, “Redeeming the Devil”: a stirring tale that centers around a reunion between Lucifer and Jesus Christ as they embark on a path towards forgiveness and brotherhood.
“What happens when the ultimate outcast meets the ultimate redeemer?” writes McMullin. “In ‘Redeeming the Devil’, the lines between good and evil blur as Lucifer and Jesus embark on an unexpected journey of brotherhood, forgiveness, and laughter. From a literal deal with the devil to the hilariously awkward moments in the company of Jesus’s apostles—who hilariously become a boyfriend club—this novel is a captivating blend of lighthearted banter and profound emotional depth. As Lucifer seeks his place in a world that has cast him out, he learns that love can bridge even the widest chasms. As they navigate their tumultuous past, the two brothers confront the pain of rejection and the complexities of familial love, all while attempting to bridge the gap between heaven and hell.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cassie McMullin’s engaging tale was aptly inspired by the author’s work in writing a concept musical based on various Biblical characters through the lens of the seven sins and virtues. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “Redeeming the Devil” is a poignant and thought-provoking story of ultimate forgiveness and redemption, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Redeeming the Devil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
