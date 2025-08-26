Author Andre Voltaire’s New Book, "Poems for the Hopeless Romantic," is a Dynamic and Expressive Collection of Poetry Highlighting the Full Spectrum of Life’s Emotions
Recent release “Poems for the Hopeless Romantic” from Page Publishing author Andre Voltaire is an insightful and inspirational collection of poetry that takes readers on a journey through the author’s mind and invites them to explore their own inner thoughts and feelings.
New York, NY, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andre Voltaire, who was born in Manila, Philippines, has completed his new book, “Poems for the Hopeless Romantic”: an enlightening and meditative book that encourages readers to sit with their emotions and remember the universal experiences that unite humanity.
Author Andre Voltaire grew up in New Jersey and currently lives in California. He shares, “My exposure to culture is broad. Add in the fact that I am an avid traveler, which makes me diverse and very cultured. With that said, regardless of culture, ethnic upbringing, or where you are in the world we live in, one must be able to appreciate the infectious and elaborate use of words called poetry. Writing poems has always come easy for me, and I am a very passionate writer, so I hope that some of them resonate with you. Nothing would make me as happy as sharing poems that bring me such joy. My gift to the world is love, and love is universal, and in the world you can never have too much of it. Enjoy, and may it fill your heart and soul.”
He continues, “As a hopeless romantic at heart, what better way to share my thoughts, feelings, and emotions than through poetry? I am also an INFJ, a rare personality type that, at times, often feels misunderstood and needs a vessel to express what I’m thinking and feeling, and this is the perfect outlet for me. In this compilation, there are different tones to my work—some gleeful, some somber, some excitable, some sad. As it is full spectrum, it also reflects the ebbs and flows in life. My hope is that there is a piece that resonates with you and we are able to share a reflective moment together. So please indulge yourself in my work, and may it satiate your appetite for your own self-expression.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andre Voltaire’s unique and fascinating work offers a memorable experience for readers, allowing them to share in the author’s innermost feelings.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Poems for the Hopeless Romantic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
