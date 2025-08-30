Ezily Unveils a Unified AI Platform - Training + Tools + Global Taskforce - and Opens Reservations for New iCashiers™ Robots
Seattle, WA, August 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ezily today announced the next phase of its mission to help businesses adopt AI at speed and scale. Since June 2024, Ezily ™ has delivered a unified platform—training + tools + global taskforce—so organizations can train people, equip them with production‑ready software, and route tasks to completion in one place. Today, Ezily also opened reservations for iCashiers™, its new line of AI‑powered retail robots designed to streamline front‑of‑house operations.
Ezily’s integrated stack combines: - AI Training programs for employees and contractors so teams learn practical, on‑the‑job workflows. - Tools they’ll use daily — AI Website Software, Hosting & AI Cloud, Marketing tools (Email Marketing, SEO), and Professional Email — within a single environment. - A Global On‑Demand Taskforce via the Ezily Marketplace for overflow work and specialized projects.
“Because Ezily operates both the training and the tools stack, staff can practice and deploy inside the same environment they’ll use day‑to‑day,” said Tabby, Media Coordinator at Ezily. “And when teams need extra hands, the Ezily Marketplace supplies a global, on‑demand taskforce that can pick up overflow work and complete business tasks quickly and securely.”
iCashiers™: Reservations Now Open
Ezily’s iCashiers™ robots are designed to assist retailers with cashiering and related customer‑service tasks. Businesses can now secure their place in the production queue with a fully refundable $100 reservation deposit. Pre‑reservations grant priority production for organizations planning single‑site pilots or multi‑location fleets.
Availability:
Training + Tools + Taskforce: Available now worldwide through www.Ezily.net.
iCashiers™ reservations: Open now. Early adopters can reserve units to enable pilot programs and phased rollouts.
Reservations:
Learn about Ezily’s tools and services: ezily.net/united-states-user-tools
Reserve iCashiers™ robots: ezily.net/icashiers
About Ezily:
Since the start of June 2024, Ezily has provided a unified platform that connects AI training, production‑ready tools (AI Website Software, Hosting & AI Cloud, Marketing tools, Professional Email), and a global taskforce—so businesses can move from idea to execution without switching systems.
Trademarks: Ezily and iCashiers are trademarks of Ezily Inc.
Ezily’s integrated stack combines: - AI Training programs for employees and contractors so teams learn practical, on‑the‑job workflows. - Tools they’ll use daily — AI Website Software, Hosting & AI Cloud, Marketing tools (Email Marketing, SEO), and Professional Email — within a single environment. - A Global On‑Demand Taskforce via the Ezily Marketplace for overflow work and specialized projects.
“Because Ezily operates both the training and the tools stack, staff can practice and deploy inside the same environment they’ll use day‑to‑day,” said Tabby, Media Coordinator at Ezily. “And when teams need extra hands, the Ezily Marketplace supplies a global, on‑demand taskforce that can pick up overflow work and complete business tasks quickly and securely.”
iCashiers™: Reservations Now Open
Ezily’s iCashiers™ robots are designed to assist retailers with cashiering and related customer‑service tasks. Businesses can now secure their place in the production queue with a fully refundable $100 reservation deposit. Pre‑reservations grant priority production for organizations planning single‑site pilots or multi‑location fleets.
Availability:
Training + Tools + Taskforce: Available now worldwide through www.Ezily.net.
iCashiers™ reservations: Open now. Early adopters can reserve units to enable pilot programs and phased rollouts.
Reservations:
Learn about Ezily’s tools and services: ezily.net/united-states-user-tools
Reserve iCashiers™ robots: ezily.net/icashiers
About Ezily:
Since the start of June 2024, Ezily has provided a unified platform that connects AI training, production‑ready tools (AI Website Software, Hosting & AI Cloud, Marketing tools, Professional Email), and a global taskforce—so businesses can move from idea to execution without switching systems.
Trademarks: Ezily and iCashiers are trademarks of Ezily Inc.
Contact
Ezily Inc.Contact
Alex Mateesco
604-861-9588
ezily.com
Alex Mateesco
604-861-9588
ezily.com
Categories