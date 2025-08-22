iPOP Alum Ava Jean Lands Role in the Reboot of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”
Los Angeles, CA, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Almost seven years ago, it was announced that a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was in development with Monica Owusu-Breen, co-creator of the TV show Midnight, Texas. It was said that the new show would be “contemporary, building on the mythology of the original.” That project never made it into production – and earlier this year, it was revealed that we’re going to be getting a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival instead, with Sarah Michelle Gellar returning to the role of Buffy Summers. iPOP! alum Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) is also in the cast.
Ava Jean’s career skyrocketed after being discovered at iPOP!, the twice annual talent showcase event. She first appeared in the family tv show, “Child-ish” (under her full name, Ava Jean Cutlip) and has since appeared in 5 movies and the TV show, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
Ava Jean is represented by Haley Nelson, of Evolve Artists Agency, who is a previous recipient of the iPOP! Agent of the Year Award. Ava Jean has 3 other films and television shows in development.
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
