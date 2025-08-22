Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Birmingham, Alabama
Birmingham, AL, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Green Springs Mini Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 626 Robert Jemison Road Birmingham, AL 35209. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 710 units totaling 65,477 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and secure non-climate and parking unit options to the local communities of Birmingham, Homewood, and Mountain Brook.
GS Mini Storage LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of August 7, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 626 Robert Jemison Road Birmingham, AL 35209, contact our office at 205- 942-2121, or email us at greenspringsmini@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
GS Mini Storage LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of August 7, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 626 Robert Jemison Road Birmingham, AL 35209, contact our office at 205- 942-2121, or email us at greenspringsmini@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Multimedia
Categories