Nexstar Homes Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Chandler, AZ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nexstar Homes is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. This honor highlights the passion, hard work, and family-driven values that continue to shape Nexstar Homes’ journey.
"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor for Nexstar Homes," said Josh Simonton, Co-CEO of Nexstar Homes. "This recognition is a testament to our exceptional team whose dedication, talent, and hard work make our growth possible. We’re also deeply grateful to our amazing clients for trusting us to bring their dream homes to life. We Share this recognition with each of you.”
Founded in 2020 by brothers Jake and Josh Simonton and later joined by Josh’s sons, Dallin and Austin, Nexstar Homes was built on the belief that custom-quality living should be attainable for more Arizona families. What began as a vision to bring simplicity and joy to the homebuilding process has grown into one of Arizona’s fastest-rising homebuilders.
This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a reflection of the community that surrounds Nexstar—clients who dream big, employees who care deeply, and partners who bring those dreams to life.
The 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala will be held October 22–24 in Phoenix to honor this year’s recipients.
About Nexstar Homes
Nexstar Homes builds custom-quality homes across Arizona, specializing in acre-lot communities and build-on-your-lot services. Founded on family values, Nexstar is redefining what it means to build a home by focusing on craftsmanship, transparency, and an enjoyable experience for every homeowner.
For more information, visit NexstarHomes.com.
Media Contact
Cassie Vega – Marketing Director
Phone: 480-770-2222
Email: Cassie@NexstarHomes.com
