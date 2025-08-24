AQe Digital Delivers Enterprise-Grade AI Assistants for Customer Support and Operations
Woodland Hills, CA, August 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AQe Digital, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, has launched enterprise-grade AI assistants designed to revolutionize customer support and streamline business operations. With businesses under constant pressure to meet rising customer expectations while reducing operational costs, AQe Digital’s intelligent solutions enable enterprises to deliver faster, more personalized, and scalable support experiences.
According to Gartner, by 2026 (www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2023-10-11-gartner-says-more-than-80-percent-of-enterprises-will-have-used-generative-ai-apis-or-deployed-generative-ai-enabled-applications-by-2026), 80% of customer service organizations will have applied AI assistants in some form to improve productivity and customer experience. AQe Digital is driving this transformation by combining its deep expertise in AI development services with industry-focused innovation to provide enterprises with custom-built assistants tailored to their needs.
AQe Digital is Enhancing Customer Support With AI
Today’s customers expect 24/7 assistance, quicker resolutions, and personalized engagement. However, traditional support teams face challenges such as high ticket volumes, slow resolution times, and rising labor costs. AQe Digital’s AI assistants address these gaps by:
Automating responses to routine inquiries, reducing support costs by up to 40%
Offering multilingual and omnichannel support across chat, email, and voice platforms
Enabling self-service through advanced AI chatbot[www.aqedigital.com/blog/ai-chatbot-for-customer-service/] capabilities
Integrating seamlessly with existing CRMs, ERP, and knowledge base to deliver accurate and contextual answers
By deploying enterprise-ready AI assistants, companies can reduce average handling times by 30% while increasing first-contact resolution rates, leading to significant improvements in customer satisfaction scores (CSAT).
Streamlining Enterprise Operations
Beyond customer-facing applications, AQe Digital’s AI assistants also play a pivotal role in optimizing internal workflows. Enterprises can leverage these intelligent solutions for:
Employee onboarding and training support
Automated IT and HR helpdesk
Real-time analytics and decision support
Document processing and compliance checks
These use cases free up employees from repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives. McKinsey (www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/mckinsey-digital/our-insights/superagency-in-the-workplace-empowering-people-to-unlock-ais-full-potential-at-work) reports that AI-driven automation could unlock productivity gains worth up to $4.4 trillion annually across industries, underscoring the potential impact of AQe Digital’s solutions.
AQe Digital’s Differentiated Approach
What sets AQe Digital apart is its ability to deliver enterprise-grade AI assistants that are scalable, secure, and aligned with each client’s digital roadmap. AQe Digital provides a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge solutions, including NLP, AI/ML-powered predictive analytics, and scalable cloud deployments empowering businesses to stay competitive and future-ready in today’s AI-driven economy.
“Our mission is to help enterprises move beyond one-size-fits-all chatbots and adopt AI assistants that transform both customer interactions and business processes. By leveraging our AI development services (www.aqedigital.com/services/artificial-intelligence-development/), organizations can achieve faster resolutions, higher productivity, and improved ROI,” said the CTO at AQe Digital.
About AQe Digital
AQe Digital is a global technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation, AI, cloud services, enterprise applications, and advanced analytics. With a focus on delivering measurable business outcomes, AQe Digital empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of emerging technologies and stay ahead in competitive markets.
For more information, visit www.aqedigital.com.
Media Contact:
Priyansh Shah
AQe Digital
