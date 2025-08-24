Code Coverage with Testwell CTC++ - Basics and Qualification
Offenburg, Germany, August 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in 2003 in Offenburg, located in the Black Forest, and has since established itself as a significant player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the Code Coverage Analyzer Testwell CTC++ and the code complexity measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava, the company offers unique solutions for ensuring the softwarequality in especially (not only) safetycritical embedded software sector.
In addition to providing innovative software solutions, Verifysoft Technology regularly offers seminars, training sessions, and free webinars that focus on current topics in software development, software testing, and quality assurance. The next webinar will take place on Thursday, 9 October, 2025, at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM CET.
During this webinar, participants will gain insights into the following topics:
•Why measuring code coverage is essential for the quality and efficiency of your software tests
•How to leverage Testwell CTC++'s coverage measurement to optimize your testing strategy
•Information on tool qualification and how to ensure your software tests meet the highest standards
Interested parties can register for free for the webinar on 9th Octobre, 2025, at 10:00 AM or 3:00 PM and secure their spot by following Homepage of Verifysoft Technology --> About --> Webinars/Seminars
Contact
Verifysoft Technology GmbHContact
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
www.verifysoft.com
Categories