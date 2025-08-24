Cypher Tech Inc. Launches AskCyph™: Unified AI Platform for Modern Creators and Builders
Cypher Tech Inc., the company behind innovative AI solutions, today announced the official launch of AskCyph™, a comprehensive AI platform that brings together essential creation tools in one transparent, accessible environment. Built for dreamers, builders, and doers, AskCyph™, represents a breakthrough in making enterprise-grade AI capabilities available to everyone.
Cypher Tech Inc. is proud to unveil AskCyph™, a comprehensive AI platform that brings together powerful creation tools in one transparent, accessible environment.
The platform features an impressive suite of integrated tools, including:
Magik™ Builder - Transform ideas into fully functional applications instantly with downloadable, production-ready code
Advanced Chatbot Deployment - Create intelligent assistants trained on documents and websites, with web search and image generation capabilities for websites, Microsoft Teams, or Slack
Complete Audio Suite - Text-to-speech with premium voices, speech-to-text transcription, and voice preview capabilities
Visual Creation Tools - AI-powered image generation and the Magik™ Image Editor for professional content creation
Video Production Suite - Generate and edit videos with the Magik™ Video Editor
Multi-Model AI Access - Our optimized version of open-source models: askcyph-basic, askcyph-advanced, askcyph-vision, and askcyph-think
Visit https://askcyph.ai to learn more about features and limited-time exclusive offers.
About Cypher Tech Inc.
Cypher Tech Inc. is pioneering intelligent solutions that put people first, empowering human potential and meaningful connections through innovation. The company's suite of products includes CypherChat® for secure communications, AskCyph™ for AI creation, and SafeSpace® for workplace trust, safety, and employee protection.
About Cypher Tech Inc.
Cypher Tech Inc. is pioneering intelligent solutions that put people first, empowering human potential and meaningful connections through innovation. The company's suite of products includes CypherChat® for secure communications, AskCyph™ for AI creation, and SafeSpace® for workplace trust, safety, and employee protection.
Contact
Cypher Tech Inc.Contact
Danish Jaffer
+1 (512) 562-4009
https://cyphertech.co
