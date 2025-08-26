Paragon Cyber Solutions Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
Tampa, FL, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paragon Cyber Solutions, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #660 among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This prestigious ranking places Paragon among the top 15% of honorees nationwide, solidifying its position as a standout force in the cybersecurity industry.
This national recognition marks a significant milestone in Paragon’s journey, reflecting its rapid growth, mission-driven leadership, and commitment to protecting organizations that serve critical roles in national security and public trust.
“Earning the #660 spot on the Inc. 5000 list is more than a number; it’s national recognition of the grit, resilience, and excellence that define Paragon Cyber Solutions,” said Courtney H. Jackson, Founder and CEO of Paragon Cyber Solutions. “From day one, we set out to build a company that not only delivers results, but leads with integrity, protects with purpose, and creates real impact. This honor belongs to our extraordinary team, our clients who trust us, and every partner who has helped us scale with intention.”
Founded by Courtney H. Jackson, a U.S. Navy veteran, executive, and serial entrepreneur, Paragon Cyber Solutions is an SBA 8(a) certified woman, minority, and veteran-owned small business committed to securing federal and commercial infrastructures. Since its inception, the company has focused on mission-first technology solutions, compliance readiness, and cultivating the next generation of cyber talent.
Paragon Cyber Solutions is also a Certified CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO), authorized to conduct official Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessments for Department of Defense (DoD) contractors. This designation highlights Paragon’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity resilience across the nation’s supply chain.
“To be recognized nationally as one of the fastest-growing private companies - ranked #660 on the Inc. 5000 list - is a deeply personal and professional milestone,” Jackson added. “Paragon was built from the ground up to serve missions that matter. This moment is a tribute to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and our bold belief that IT & cybersecurity, when done right, changes outcomes. This is only the beginning.”
The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually by Inc. Magazine, honors the most successful and dynamic private businesses in America. Companies are ranked based on their revenue growth over a three-year period, showcasing innovation, entrepreneurial leadership, and a proven ability to scale.
About Paragon Cyber Solutions
Paragon Cyber Solutions is a trusted provider of cybersecurity, information technology, and compliance services to federal and commercial clients. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Paragon is known for its expertise, agility, and integrity in securing systems that power essential missions. The company is proud to be woman, minority, and veteran-owned, and is committed to creating real impact through inclusive leadership and purpose-driven innovation.
Learn more: www.paragoncybersolutions.com
Contact
Brittainy Horton-Johnson
813-603-7233
www.paragoncybersolutions.com
