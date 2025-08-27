Mihai Chituc’s Newly Released "The Sin of Omission as I Understand It" is a Deeply Personal Exploration of Faith, History, and the Moral Weight of Inaction

“The Sin of Omission as I Understand It: A Journal for My Daughter in Memory of My Brother” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mihai Chituc is a reflective blend of memoir, theology, and social commentary, offering readers a unique perspective on the spiritual and societal consequences of neglecting to act when it matters most.