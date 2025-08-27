Mihai Chituc’s Newly Released "The Sin of Omission as I Understand It" is a Deeply Personal Exploration of Faith, History, and the Moral Weight of Inaction
“The Sin of Omission as I Understand It: A Journal for My Daughter in Memory of My Brother” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mihai Chituc is a reflective blend of memoir, theology, and social commentary, offering readers a unique perspective on the spiritual and societal consequences of neglecting to act when it matters most.
La Habra, CA, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Sin of Omission as I Understand It: A Journal for My Daughter in Memory of My Brother”: a heartfelt and intellectually rich examination of life, faith, and the enduring impact of moral responsibility. “The Sin of Omission as I Understand It: A Journal for My Daughter in Memory of My Brother” is the creation of published author, Mihai Chituc, a Romanian-born medical doctor, certified by the Romanian Board of Pediatrics, and practiced pediatrics in Romania for seven years. He came from then Communist Romania, through a refugee camp in Austria over forty years ago. Currently, Romania is officially free of Communism and a member of the European Union and NATO.
Dr. Mihai Chituc is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and practiced psychiatry in Southern California for over thirty-four years. He worked for 4 years (1986-1990) at Martin Luther King Hospital in LA and for 30 years (1990-2020) for Kaiser Permanente in the LA Area. This book details his experiences during that time.
He retired over four years ago at over seventy years old.
He is a cradle Catholic, interested in theology and biblical study. He is fluent in Romanian, English, Spanish, and German with some knowledge in Portuguese, French, Italian. He is reading, weekly, the Bible in Catalan, Portuguese, French, German, Romanian, Spanish, Latin, Italian, and Romansh. He loves history and art. He is married and has one daughter.
Mihai Chituc shares, “The book is essentially a journal written in memory of my brother, Daniel, who was very involved and knowledgeable in religion, theology, and history; a journal written for my daughter, Christina, who is a master in psychology. This journal includes my life experience with good and bad, expressing the role my family and my faith played in my life. It is a historical, political, spiritual investigation of the role the sin of omission played. More or less, we are all guilty of this sin, and the more important we are in society, the deeper and more grave this sin is, and the more severe the consequences for society at large.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mihai Chituc’s new book invites readers into a candid and challenging discussion on personal accountability, the dangers of moral passivity, and the call to live with intentional action guided by faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Sin of Omission as I Understand It: A Journal for My Daughter in Memory of My Brother” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sin of Omission as I Understand It: A Journal for My Daughter in Memory of My Brother,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
