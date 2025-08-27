Jacob Manning’s New Book, “The Taylors and The Brennans,” is a Gripping Drama That Centers Around Two Families Who Come Together While Facing Their Own Issues
Wilton, NH, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jacob Manning, a creative man from New England who works full time as a tradesman, has completed his most recent book, “The Taylors and The Brennans”: a stirring and fascinating novel concerning two families who must find a way to move forward as one, even after years of heartache and lost time between loved ones.
“The Taylors and the Brennans, two families who are brought together by Christopher Taylor and Scarlett Brennan as Scarlett tries to get back in touch with her true life and goals with Christopher by her side,” shares Manning.
“Christopher isn’t alone, his rowdy sister, Jessica, always wants to have a good time with her younger brother. As for Scarlett’s family, she is accompanied by younger twin siblings and her sister, Sophia, who herself wants to get in touch with her true self, which lies in her fractured family.”
“Can Scarlett’s family be brought back together ever since they split a few years ago, or will the Brennans stay forever fractured?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jacob Manning’s book is a compelling tale that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds as they follow Scarlett's attempts to piece her family together once more. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Taylors and The Brennans” is a timely piece that will leave a resounding impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Taylors and The Brennans” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The Taylors and the Brennans, two families who are brought together by Christopher Taylor and Scarlett Brennan as Scarlett tries to get back in touch with her true life and goals with Christopher by her side,” shares Manning.
“Christopher isn’t alone, his rowdy sister, Jessica, always wants to have a good time with her younger brother. As for Scarlett’s family, she is accompanied by younger twin siblings and her sister, Sophia, who herself wants to get in touch with her true self, which lies in her fractured family.”
“Can Scarlett’s family be brought back together ever since they split a few years ago, or will the Brennans stay forever fractured?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jacob Manning’s book is a compelling tale that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds as they follow Scarlett's attempts to piece her family together once more. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Taylors and The Brennans” is a timely piece that will leave a resounding impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Taylors and The Brennans” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories