Jason Horne’s New Book, “Divine Appointments: Volume 1: The Journey Begins,” Documents the Author’s Initial Journey to Spread God’s Love to Others Across the Country
Springfield, MO, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jason Horne, a loving husband and father who has served as a volunteer children’s pastor on and off for thirty years and worked in the special education field for twenty-six years, has completed his most recent book, “Divine Appointments: Volume 1: The Journey Begins”: a profound and compelling memoir that follows the author as he and his wife set off to fulfill God’s calling for them to travel across the country and minister to those in need of saving.
“Imagine being paralyzed in bed as you receive visions from God; once you are released, they end up happening in real life that very same day, one resulting in a healing,” writes Horne. “You then receive the invitation from God to go into all the world, literally, and continue to have encounters that are divine in nature to see Him move in people’s lives in miraculous ways. Would your answer be yes or no? [I] said yes! There are a total of three thousand locations that have been identified to visit in God’s perfect timing. ‘Divine Appointments’ is a book that gives an account of the lives of the people touched and altered by God during the travels of the first year of an estimated seven-year journey.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jason Horne’s book is a powerful and deeply personal account that will encourage readers from all walks of life to recognize that they too can step out in faith and be used by God as He works in the lives of others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Divine Appointments: Volume 1: The Journey Begins" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
