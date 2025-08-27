Author Benjamin A. Glover’s New Book, "My World of Toys & Play: Volume I," Describes the Various Toys the Author Made Out of Household Items and Played with as a Child

Recent release “My World of Toys & Play: Volume I” from Newman Springs Publishing author Benjamin A. Glover follows the author as he reflects on the different toys he managed to create with items found around his house as a child. Through sharing his story, Glover reveals how his lack of access to traditional toys invited him to embrace his imagination and creativity.