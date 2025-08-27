Author Benjamin A. Glover’s New Book, "My World of Toys & Play: Volume I," Describes the Various Toys the Author Made Out of Household Items and Played with as a Child
Recent release “My World of Toys & Play: Volume I” from Newman Springs Publishing author Benjamin A. Glover follows the author as he reflects on the different toys he managed to create with items found around his house as a child. Through sharing his story, Glover reveals how his lack of access to traditional toys invited him to embrace his imagination and creativity.
Stone Mountain, GA, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benjamin A. Glover, a loving husband and father of three who is retired from both the military and public service and currently resides in the Atlanta metropolitan area, has completed his new book, “My World of Toys & Play: Volume I”: a captivating account that documents the different toys the author invented as a child with household items when his parents were able to purchase traditional toys for him to play with.
“My World of Toys & Play: Volume I” is one of three books in the “My World of Toys & Play” series that tells the author’s story about some of the simple toys he made and the games he played during his childhood. For him, it was a childhood growing up in a period when his family’s economic conditions did not support robust toy purchases for the children. Various examples in the book show how he coped with and overcame the impacts of his family’s economic situation on his play opportunities. These impacts, experienced throughout his childhood, created situations where the nonavailability of store-bought toys could have greatly affected his quality of play but didn’t.
“‘Volume I’ of the series is about the early beginnings of my toy-making Pursuits,” writes Glover. “And, it also tells how those toy-making pursuits became instrumental in my everyday play activities. This volume contains vivid details of various toy creations developed by a child who obviously loved to play. It gives insights into how that child made the most of things available to him in supporting that love of play. Obviously, I was that child, and I am proud to say that this book, and the other two books in this series, is about my own personal play experiences growing up.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Benjamin A. Glover’s engaging tale came to be after his own children convinced him to share these stories from his childhood he often shared with them so they could be forever captured in print. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “My World of Toys & Play: Volume I” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to always remain imaginative and creative, no matter their circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “My World of Toys & Play: Volume I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
