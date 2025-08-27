Author Flora Browning’s New Book, "Barry Finds a Home In America," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Teddy Bear’s Adventures from South Korea to New York City
Recent release “Barry Finds a Home In America” from Newman Springs Publishing author Flora Browning is a riveting story that centers around a teddy bear named Barry who dreams of one day traveling to America. With the help of his fellow teddy bears, Barry sets out to achieve his dreams and explore New York City.
Kenmore, NY, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flora Browning, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Buffalo, has completed her new book, “Barry Finds a Home In America”: an adorable tale of a teddy bear who longs to visit America and discover the incredible food that he has heard the country has to offer.
“A delightful story of a teddy bear named Barry who travels from Korea to America in search of a home,” writes Browning. “He is determined to taste foods he has heard about, such as pizza and popcorn. The antics he and his fellow teddy bears get into provide for a humorous story that leads to his ending up in a home with a loving family in New York City.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Flora Browning’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s own love of teddy bears, which has been collecting for many years. With colorful artwork to help bring Browning’s story to life, “Barry Finds a Home In America” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Barry Finds a Home In America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
