Author Flora Browning’s New Book, "Barry Finds a Home In America," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Teddy Bear’s Adventures from South Korea to New York City

Recent release “Barry Finds a Home In America” from Newman Springs Publishing author Flora Browning is a riveting story that centers around a teddy bear named Barry who dreams of one day traveling to America. With the help of his fellow teddy bears, Barry sets out to achieve his dreams and explore New York City.