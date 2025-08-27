Author Wendy R. Anderson’s New Book, "I Am That I Am," is a Compelling Memoir That Reveals How the Author’s Faith Helped to Carry Her Through Life’s Challenges
Recent release “I Am That I Am” from Covenant Books author Wendy R. Anderson is a poignant and deeply personal account that reveals how the author’s faith and connection to Christ served her throughout her life, providing the strength and guidance she needed along her path to discover her purpose and rise above life’s trials.
Coolidge, AZ, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wendy R. Anderson has completed her new book, “I Am That I Am”: a stirring and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon how her faith and trust in God’s plan for her provided her the tools she needed to strive in life.
“Living with my mother and stepfather, I had everything I needed,” writes Anderson. “I had dreams, but everything was pitch-black. I would wake up and see nothing. However, when I moved to my grandmother’s house, I began to have dreams that I could see clearly, though I didn’t understand them. I would tell others about my dreams, but they didn’t understand either. As I got older, the dreams never went away.
“I gave my life to Christ in 1998, and before the foundation of my life, I had an assignment to carry out, which I discovered in 2003. I say to all to never give up on yourself and your dreams because God knows exactly what he is doing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wendy R. Anderson’s new book is a testament to what she went through for the kingdom of God, and how she found strength in her faith and perseverance. Emotionally heartfelt and poignant, “I Am That I Am” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a unique and candid account of how her faith shaped her into who she is today.
Readers can purchase “I Am That I Am” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
