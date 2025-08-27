Author Wendy R. Anderson’s New Book, "I Am That I Am," is a Compelling Memoir That Reveals How the Author’s Faith Helped to Carry Her Through Life’s Challenges

Recent release “I Am That I Am” from Covenant Books author Wendy R. Anderson is a poignant and deeply personal account that reveals how the author’s faith and connection to Christ served her throughout her life, providing the strength and guidance she needed along her path to discover her purpose and rise above life’s trials.