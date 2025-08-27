Author Andrea Gayle Flohr’s New Book, “Running after Righteousness: A 25-Day Advent Journey toward Jesus,” is a Collection of Daily Devotions for the Christmas Season
Recent release “Running after Righteousness: A 25-Day Advent Journey toward Jesus” from Covenant Books author Andrea Gayle Flohr is a powerful and thought-provoking series of daily devotionals designed to remind readers of the true reason for the Christmas season, encouraging them to remember their faith and seek out Christ in the run up to the celebration of the Lord’s birth.
Daniels, WV, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Gayle Flohr, a loving wife and mother of four, as well as a singer-songwriter who shares the Lord through her music and ministry, has completed her new book, “Running after Righteousness: A 25-Day Advent Journey toward Jesus”: a collection of twenty-five daily devotionals that will help readers wholeheartedly embrace a Christmas full of joy and faith.
Born of the author’s incessant need to find an Advent devotional to minister to her weary heart at Christmas time, “Running after Righteousness: A 25-Day Advent Journey toward Jesus” pounds the truth of Christmas to a weary world, which so easily falls prey to the superficial joy-stealers of the season. Using nontraditional Advent characters, Andrea Flohr integrates Bible stories of old along with the nativity loved by all, telling the beautiful story from creation to the cross with a midway stop at the manger. Individuals will journey each day to seek the Savior in a new way with practical advice, biblical exhortation, and a daily activity to point hearts back to the whole point of it all—Jesus.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrea Gayle Flohr’s new book is an uplifting tool offering twenty-five days of personal devotion, obedience, and pursuit of Christ that will immerse readers in the Word of God and prayer to bring them closer to the Lord than ever before. Heartfelt and thought-provoking, “Running after Righteousness” is a vital resource that is perfect for either individuals or groups looking to embrace their faith throughout the Christmas season, spreading true joy through Christ’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “Running after Righteousness: A 25-Day Advent Journey toward Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born of the author’s incessant need to find an Advent devotional to minister to her weary heart at Christmas time, “Running after Righteousness: A 25-Day Advent Journey toward Jesus” pounds the truth of Christmas to a weary world, which so easily falls prey to the superficial joy-stealers of the season. Using nontraditional Advent characters, Andrea Flohr integrates Bible stories of old along with the nativity loved by all, telling the beautiful story from creation to the cross with a midway stop at the manger. Individuals will journey each day to seek the Savior in a new way with practical advice, biblical exhortation, and a daily activity to point hearts back to the whole point of it all—Jesus.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrea Gayle Flohr’s new book is an uplifting tool offering twenty-five days of personal devotion, obedience, and pursuit of Christ that will immerse readers in the Word of God and prayer to bring them closer to the Lord than ever before. Heartfelt and thought-provoking, “Running after Righteousness” is a vital resource that is perfect for either individuals or groups looking to embrace their faith throughout the Christmas season, spreading true joy through Christ’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “Running after Righteousness: A 25-Day Advent Journey toward Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories