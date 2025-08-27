Author Andrea Gayle Flohr’s New Book, “Running after Righteousness: A 25-Day Advent Journey toward Jesus,” is a Collection of Daily Devotions for the Christmas Season

Recent release “Running after Righteousness: A 25-Day Advent Journey toward Jesus” from Covenant Books author Andrea Gayle Flohr is a powerful and thought-provoking series of daily devotionals designed to remind readers of the true reason for the Christmas season, encouraging them to remember their faith and seek out Christ in the run up to the celebration of the Lord’s birth.