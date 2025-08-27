Author Joe W. Boyou Sr.’s New Book, “Six by Nine: Memoirs of a Corrections Officer,” Shares Life Lessons Gleaned from the Author’s Work as a Corrections Officer
Recent release “Six by Nine: Memoirs of a Corrections Officer” from Page Publishing author Joe W. Boyou Sr. is a thought-provoking memoir that offers an insider's look at the life of a corrections officer and the realities of working within the justice system. Within his account, the author explores the challenges that correctional officers must face with both inmates and fellow officers.
Biloxi, MS, August 27, 2025 -- Joe W. Boyou Sr., a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his new book, "Six by Nine: Memoirs of a Corrections Officer": a stunning autobiographical account that takes readers behind the scenes to witness the true experiences of correctional officers, presenting life lessons that the author has learned from his career that have come to shape him and his world view.
From surviving a civil war as a child in West Africa to grabbing life by the horns, author Joe W. Boyou Sr. is a USAF veteran and a graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi. He spent ten years in the Air Force and rose to the rank of sergeant. His military honors include achievement and Global War of Terrorism medals. A husband and father of three, he spends his free time exercising and working on screenplays that could someday be adopted onto the big screen.
From merely surviving childhood trauma to thriving and grabbing like by the horns, Joe W. Boyou Sr. has chronicled an insider’s account of life within the gritty corridors of justice when the clang of steel meets echoes of locked-away souls’ cries into the abyss. He has passionately written this memoir to serve as a cautionary tale to those who wrestle with God, and wholeheartedly believes that anyone can be the hero of their own story if one is willing to adopt a little responsibility. As a corrections officer, he showed compassion for inmates and fellow officers, and is a champion and strong advocate of mental health and finding one’s true purpose. This is complete with lessons of unyielding dedication, unwavering resolve, and a tightrope balance of order within chaos. It is his wish that recidivism becomes a thing of the past.
“The goal of this book is to give you an insider’s account of what goes on behind the confines of concrete and cold, hard steel,” writes Boyou Sr. “You are cordially invited to journey with me through the gritty corridors of justice, where the clang of steel meets echoes of locked-away souls. I will do my best to not hold anything back as we navigate the unpredictable terrain of incarceration. Hopefully, you will get an understanding of what corrections officers experience on and off the clock and how it affects their personal lives. We are the sentinels of order within chaos, the unsung heroes tasked to navigate the razor-thin edge between absolute control and compassion. This is a tale complete with lessons of unyielding dedication, unwavering resolve, and a tightrope balance of discipline.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joe W. Boyou Sr.’s enthralling series aims to provide readers with a deeper understanding of the corrections profession, urging them to recognize the challenges faced by officers and their families, and potentially sparking conversations about mental health and well-being within the field. Deeply personal and insightful, “Six by Nine” will resonate with anyone interested in gaining a better understanding of the realities of this profession.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Six by Nine: Memoirs of a Corrections Officer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Six by Nine: Memoirs of a Corrections Officer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
