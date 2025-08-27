Author Joe W. Boyou Sr.’s New Book, “Six by Nine: Memoirs of a Corrections Officer,” Shares Life Lessons Gleaned from the Author’s Work as a Corrections Officer

Recent release “Six by Nine: Memoirs of a Corrections Officer” from Page Publishing author Joe W. Boyou Sr. is a thought-provoking memoir that offers an insider's look at the life of a corrections officer and the realities of working within the justice system. Within his account, the author explores the challenges that correctional officers must face with both inmates and fellow officers.