HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge Unveils $36.5 Million Expansion
Denver, CO, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge, an affiliate of HCA HealthONE, announced today the completion of its $36.5 million new patient tower expansion to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community. The expansion increases the hospital’s capacity with 24 new medical/surgical beds and upgrades patient care areas to provide a better experience for the community.
"This new patient tower is a testament to our enduring commitment to the north metro Denver area," said Ryan Thornton, president and CEO for HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge. "It's an exciting step forward that will significantly enhance our ability to deliver the highest standard of care, close to home. We're not just expanding our facility; we're expanding our capacity to serve our community with cutting-edge technology, new resources, and a growing team of dedicated professionals for both now and in the future."
The new patient tower expansion increases the hospital’s footprint by an additional 19,093 square feet, bringing the hospital’s total capacity to 180 beds. As part of the investment, the modernized facility includes new state-of-the-art equipment for optimal patient recovery, comfort and privacy.
"For 40 years, HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge has been a pillar in the Thornton community,” said Jan Kulmann, mayor of Thornton. “We are proud to partner with HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge to not only grow healthcare services for our residents, but our workforce here in Thornton.”
The tower is also designed with future expansions in mind. An additional 17,658 square feet is available for future clinical care use, ensuring the hospital can adapt to the community’s population growth and increasing healthcare needs.
This latest expansion project is one of many recent investments within the hospital to ultimately expand access to care for our patients and the north metro Denver community. Since 2020, HCA Healthcare has invested nearly $73 million into HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge with this new project. The investment includes a new heliport with the addition of air and ground transportation, inpatient unit, ER renovations, and upgrades to provide leading-edge technology and equipment improvements across the facility.
Learn more at HCAHealthONE/MountainRidge.
About HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Mountain Ridge (formerly North Suburban Medical Center), a 157 bed, level II state-designated trauma facility with a level II neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac catheterization services, primary stroke certification by The Joint Commission and accredited by the National Program for Breast Centers. Mountain Ridge strives to meet and exceed the needs of the north metro Denver communities by also providing a freestanding, full-service emergency room and an outpatient surgery center and is the home base for AirLife. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
"This new patient tower is a testament to our enduring commitment to the north metro Denver area," said Ryan Thornton, president and CEO for HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge. "It's an exciting step forward that will significantly enhance our ability to deliver the highest standard of care, close to home. We're not just expanding our facility; we're expanding our capacity to serve our community with cutting-edge technology, new resources, and a growing team of dedicated professionals for both now and in the future."
The new patient tower expansion increases the hospital’s footprint by an additional 19,093 square feet, bringing the hospital’s total capacity to 180 beds. As part of the investment, the modernized facility includes new state-of-the-art equipment for optimal patient recovery, comfort and privacy.
"For 40 years, HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge has been a pillar in the Thornton community,” said Jan Kulmann, mayor of Thornton. “We are proud to partner with HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge to not only grow healthcare services for our residents, but our workforce here in Thornton.”
The tower is also designed with future expansions in mind. An additional 17,658 square feet is available for future clinical care use, ensuring the hospital can adapt to the community’s population growth and increasing healthcare needs.
This latest expansion project is one of many recent investments within the hospital to ultimately expand access to care for our patients and the north metro Denver community. Since 2020, HCA Healthcare has invested nearly $73 million into HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge with this new project. The investment includes a new heliport with the addition of air and ground transportation, inpatient unit, ER renovations, and upgrades to provide leading-edge technology and equipment improvements across the facility.
Learn more at HCAHealthONE/MountainRidge.
About HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Mountain Ridge (formerly North Suburban Medical Center), a 157 bed, level II state-designated trauma facility with a level II neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac catheterization services, primary stroke certification by The Joint Commission and accredited by the National Program for Breast Centers. Mountain Ridge strives to meet and exceed the needs of the north metro Denver communities by also providing a freestanding, full-service emergency room and an outpatient surgery center and is the home base for AirLife. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
HCA Healthcare Continental DivisionContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories