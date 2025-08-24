A Life Well Lived in One of Scotland's Most Famous Seaside Towns
New Book Celebrates Life in Carnoustie Through the Eyes of Local Author Robert Murray
Stirling, United Kingdom, August 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carnoustie is a town famous for golf and relaxing by the seaside, but there is much more to this beautiful Angus settlement. Now, in "My Life in Carnoustie: A Lang Time Ago," acclaimed memoirist Robert Murray turns his gaze to the history and culture of his home town. Best known for his much-loved "Grocer's Boy" series, Murray now turns his attention to the place where he grew up, offering a heartfelt portrait of Carnoustie and its people across the decades.
The book is a vivid collection of personal anecdotes, fond memories, and unique insights into how the town has evolved over the years. Enriched with dozens of rare archive photographs drawn from Murray's own collection, "My Life in Carnoustie" offers readers both a touching memoir and an invaluable record of the town's social history. This is Murray's fifth book, and it continues his reputation for capturing the essence of Scottish community life with humour, warmth, and authenticity.
The project has been a labour of love for Murray, who has spent years gathering research on the fine details of life in Carnoustie over the years. From the changing face of retail and leisure in the town to the way landmark events have been celebrated, a fascinating tapestry emerges of a forward-thinking community which has embraced developments while always staying true to its core values.
"My Life in Carnoustie" will be published by Extremis Publishing Ltd. of Stirling, an independent publishing house specialising in high-quality nonfiction across a wide range of subjects. Julie Christie, the organisation's co-director, said: "It is always a pleasure to work with Robbie, and his 'Grocer's Boy' series of memoirs continue to win widespread popularity for its humorous and nostalgic look at life in Scotland throughout the second half of the twentieth century. With his latest work, he brings his storytelling back home to Carnoustie, capturing the character of a wonderful community that has shaped his life."
To mark the occasion, a special book launch will be held at Carnoustie Library on Thursday 28 August at 2pm. At the event, Robert - known to friends and readers alike as Robbie - will share the inspiration behind the book, take questions from the audience, and personally sign and dedicate copies for those wishing to purchase on the day.
"My Life in Carnoustie: A Lang Time Ago" will be available to buy from all good online retailers and independent booksellers from Friday 29 August 2025. For more details, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/
Contact
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
