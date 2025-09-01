Brickhouse Ceramic Art Center Presents 2025 Annual Holiday Craft Show: Three Days of Local Handmade Pottery at Affordable Prices
Long Island City, NY, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center in Long Island City opens to the public, Dec. 12 - 14, to showcase over 40 ceramic artists from all over New York, for its 16th Annual Holiday Craft Show. They will be selling handmade ceramics at affordable prices for all the design and art lovers in your life. An opening reception will take place on opening night, Friday, December 12.
The foyer of the studio operates as a small shop for the artists all year round, but during the holidays the 4,000 square foot studio transforms into an exhibition of world class pottery made in an array of styles and techniques. Artists participating range in experience and aesthetic, some with over 40 years of craft. Each artist displays their own table of work, so shoppers can meet the makers of the objects. Drinks and light refreshments will be available for the duration.
Alongside the craft sale, BrickHouse will simultaneously be presenting its 5th Annual Student Show, a juried exhibition work made at the studio by ceramics students in 2025. The reception will be December 13, 12-4pm. Best in Show will win a 6-week semester class.
Every work of art for sale is unique, sold to you by the hands that crafted them. Choose to support local art by coming to the 2025 Holiday Craft Show, located at 10-34 44th Dr. Long Island City, Queens, a two-block walk from the E, M and G trains at Court Square. Limited parking is also available for those who drive.
BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center is a fully equipped ceramics studio founded in 2007 by artist and businesswoman Ellen E. Day. BrickHouse offers year-round pottery classes to adults at all skill levels, hosts visiting artist workshops, presents handmade pottery for sale, and rents space to dozens of independent artists. BrickHouse is actively seeking press coverage for this event and would welcome video crew, photographers, or reporters to attend and speak with our community. Learn more about Brickhouse on www.brickhouseny.com. Contact through email at info@brickhouseny.com and by phone at 718-784-4907.
Additional samples of student and associate work can be found on the BrickHouse Facebook and Instagram accounts. For more high-resolution images of the studio or artist work; to speak with Ellen Day, the studio’s founder; or for more information about the studio or Holiday Craft Show, please contact Brad Johnson at brad@brickhouseny.com.
The foyer of the studio operates as a small shop for the artists all year round, but during the holidays the 4,000 square foot studio transforms into an exhibition of world class pottery made in an array of styles and techniques. Artists participating range in experience and aesthetic, some with over 40 years of craft. Each artist displays their own table of work, so shoppers can meet the makers of the objects. Drinks and light refreshments will be available for the duration.
Alongside the craft sale, BrickHouse will simultaneously be presenting its 5th Annual Student Show, a juried exhibition work made at the studio by ceramics students in 2025. The reception will be December 13, 12-4pm. Best in Show will win a 6-week semester class.
Every work of art for sale is unique, sold to you by the hands that crafted them. Choose to support local art by coming to the 2025 Holiday Craft Show, located at 10-34 44th Dr. Long Island City, Queens, a two-block walk from the E, M and G trains at Court Square. Limited parking is also available for those who drive.
BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center is a fully equipped ceramics studio founded in 2007 by artist and businesswoman Ellen E. Day. BrickHouse offers year-round pottery classes to adults at all skill levels, hosts visiting artist workshops, presents handmade pottery for sale, and rents space to dozens of independent artists. BrickHouse is actively seeking press coverage for this event and would welcome video crew, photographers, or reporters to attend and speak with our community. Learn more about Brickhouse on www.brickhouseny.com. Contact through email at info@brickhouseny.com and by phone at 718-784-4907.
Additional samples of student and associate work can be found on the BrickHouse Facebook and Instagram accounts. For more high-resolution images of the studio or artist work; to speak with Ellen Day, the studio’s founder; or for more information about the studio or Holiday Craft Show, please contact Brad Johnson at brad@brickhouseny.com.
Contact
BrickHouse Ceramic Art CenterContact
Brad Johnson
718-784-4907
https://brickhouseny.com/
Brad Johnson
718-784-4907
https://brickhouseny.com/
Categories