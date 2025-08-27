Craig Stover’s ArtShow Expands with New Episodes
ArtShow is a half-hour weekly artist interview program where artists from a wide variety of artistic disciplines talk about their life and artworks with Host Craig Stover. To date, over 150 episodes are available on the ArtShow platform.
Philadelphia, PA, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artist, curator, and educator Craig Stover has announced the release of new episodes of his YouTube series, ArtShow with Craig Stover, now available at www.youtube.com/@ArtShowwithCraigStover. With over 150 artist interviews, the series continues to provide audiences with an in-depth exploration of contemporary art, offering both scholarly perspectives and accessible entry points for the general public.
ArtShow is recognized for its thoughtful engagement with artistic practice, presenting viewers with insights into studio processes, discussions of technique, and examinations of the broader cultural and historical context of art. The new episodes further this mission by highlighting both established and emerging voices in the field, while also showcasing Stover’s own expertise and experience.
“In developing ArtShow, my goal has been to open a dialogue about the role of art in society and to make the creative process more transparent,” said Stover. “The new episodes continue this effort by providing viewers with opportunities to reflect on, and connect with, the ideas that shape the contemporary art world while learning about new artists.”
The upcoming series includes:
· Studio Spotlights that provide audiences with behind-the-scenes perspectives on artistic production.
· Technical and Conceptual Investigations offering critical analysis of methods, materials, and creative decision-making.
· Conversations in Context featuring reflections on the significance of art in today’s cultural landscape.
Through this programming, ArtShow underscores the value of artistic inquiry, positioning art as both a personal practice and a vital cultural dialogue.
About Craig Stover
Craig Stover is an accomplished painter, curator, and educator whose career spans multiple decades of artistic production and teaching. His work encompasses painting, drawing, and mixed media, and has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Stover is committed to advancing public engagement with the arts, a mission reflected in his ongoing YouTube series, ArtShow with Craig Stover.
For more information and to view the latest episodes of ArtShow, visit:
www.youtube.com/@ArtShowwithCraigStover
Contact ArtShow host Craig Stover at cstover@picturemaker.com or 215-713-4848.
