MCS Austin is Prepared to Provide Strategic Support for Screw Worm Fly Control and Prevention in Texas
Austin, TX, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MCS Austin, an Austin-based provider of advanced pest management solutions and member of Go Texan, today announced its commitment to supporting state and federal agencies in the control and prevention of screw worm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax) infestations. With an increasing concern about the reintroduction of this destructive pest into the southern United States, MCS is prepared to offer its expertise, technology, and distribution capabilities to help in an effort to protect the livestock, wildlife, and welfare of Americans.
Screw worm flies are among the most harmful parasitic insects, with larvae, unique, in that feed on living tissue. Infestations can cause severe infections, long-term damage to animal health, and significant economic losses for the agriculture industry. While past eradication programs—such as the USDA’s Sterile Insect Technique (SIT)—successfully removed the screw worm from much of the U.S., experts warn that increased international animal movement, migratory wildlife, and favorable environmental conditions continue to pose risks of reintroduction to the continental US.
Timeline of Events
2023: A significant surge in screwworm cases was observed in Panama.
November 2024: The New World screwworm was detected in southern Mexico, according to APHIS.
December 2024: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced emergency funding to protect US livestock, pets, and wildlife in response to the detection in Mexico.
February 2025: The US southern border reopened to Mexico-origin cattle and bison imports after Mexico agreed to enhanced inspection and treatment protocols.
May 2025: The USDA again suspended imports of live animals, citing the screwworm's spread further into Mexico.
August 2025: Plans for a new sterile fly production facility in Edinburg, Texas, were announced to combat the northward spread.
“The threat posed by screw worm flies is too great to ignore,” said Thomas Best, Owner and Director at of MCS Austin. “But with the right technology, training, and collaboration in place, we can prevent a resurgence and protect Texas’s ranching and agricultural industry.”
How MCS Austin Supports Control Efforts:
Automated Insect Control Systems: Advanced technology capable of real-time targeted treatments, and customized pest misting builds designed to the location.
Specialized Fly Management Program: Integrated Pest Management protocols tailored to livestock operations, wildlife corridors, and high-risk environments.
Rapid Detection & Response: Trained field teams led by approved applicators certified by the Texas Department of Agriculture prepared to identify infestations early, and provide immediate remediation.
Data-Driven Surveillance: Automated and manual systems that generate actionable insights to guide control strategies.
Community Education & Outreach: Training and awareness programs for ranchers, veterinarians, and the public to promote early detection and prevention.
Public-Private Partnerships: Readiness to collaborate with federal, state, and local agencies to enhance eradication and prevention strategies.
MCS Austin’s comprehensive approach combines technology, field expertise, and education to help mitigate risks before they escalate into widespread infestations.
About MCS Austin
Founded in 2003, MCS Austin is a leader in outdoor comfort and pest management solutions across Texas. With a team of experienced technicians and cutting-edge technology, the company provides misting systems, pest control, and agricultural protection services for both commercial and residential clients.
Learn More Here: https://bit.ly/MCSSFLY
About MCS Austin
Founded in 2003, MCS Austin is a leader in outdoor comfort and pest management solutions across Texas. With a team of experienced technicians and cutting-edge technology, the company provides misting systems, pest control, and agricultural protection services for both commercial and residential clients.
Learn More Here: https://bit.ly/MCSSFLY
