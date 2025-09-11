Sterling VA Dentist Dr. E. Richard Hughes Celebrates 47 Years, Highlights Youth Oral Health on International Youth Day
Sterling dentist Dr. E. Richard Hughes marks 47 years in practice and honors International Youth Day by sharing oral health tips for children and infants, encouraging families to build lifelong healthy habits.
Sterling, VA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. E. Richard Hughes, DDS, a long-serving Sterling dentist, is celebrating 47 years in practice this year. To mark the milestone, he joined International Youth Day celebrations by urging families to prioritize children’s oral health.
“Healthy smiles begin with healthy habits,” Dr. Hughes said. “This milestone is a reminder that dentistry isn’t only about treatment—it’s about prevention and helping the next generation build confidence through good oral care.”
As part of the observance, Dr. Hughes shared practical guidance for parents, such as brushing together as a family, turning brushing into a fun two-minute game, introducing toothbrushes early for infants, and scheduling dental visits by age one.
By linking his career milestone with International Youth Day, Dr. Hughes continues to show his commitment not just to advanced implant dentistry, but to community well-being and the importance of lifelong healthy smiles.
About Dr. Hughes
Dr. E. Richard Hughes, DDS, is a Sterling, VA dentist with 47 years of experience specializing in implant dentistry and preventive family care. He has served thousands of patients in Northern Virginia and remains dedicated to advancing oral health through education and compassionate treatment.
Media Contact
E. Richard Hughes, DDS
46440 Benedict Dr Ste 201
Sterling, VA 20164
703-444-1152
https://www.sterlingimplantdentist.com
