Author Kishia Mason’s New Book, "Short Stories," is a Compelling Anthology of Short Stories That Follows Individuals Who Must Navigate Life’s Challenges and Trials

Recent release “Short Stories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kishia Mason is a gripping assortment of four short stories that centers around various characters who must learn to survive their individual ordeals, facing challenges pertaining to their families, themselves, their future, and the world around them.