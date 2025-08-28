Author Kishia Mason’s New Book, "Short Stories," is a Compelling Anthology of Short Stories That Follows Individuals Who Must Navigate Life’s Challenges and Trials
Recent release “Short Stories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kishia Mason is a gripping assortment of four short stories that centers around various characters who must learn to survive their individual ordeals, facing challenges pertaining to their families, themselves, their future, and the world around them.
Denver, CO, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kishia Mason, who was born in Denver, Colorado, and enjoys reading, music, and good food, has completed her new book, “Short Stories”: a stirring collection of short stories that reflect the author’s emotional experiences as four individuals manage to navigate their various challenges and learn to survive the unknown.
In “Short Stories,” four characters grapple with enigmas in this collection of short stories as they face challenges with family, themselves, the future, and the world at large. Graham seems to have a happy family life but wonders why his wife’s behavior takes an unexpected ugly turn. Herb has a life-changing secret that not even his wife knows, but it isn’t kept for long. Young Ashley learns the importance of perseverance in a shocking and unusual cautionary tale. Last but not least in the collection is a story set in the past. An anxious American mother receives long-awaited news of her soldier son, who is caught in a faraway World War II operation.
“The collection of short stories I present is symbolically connected as a single story indirectly, reflecting myself,” writes Mason. “They each encompass components of traits that I sometimes manage to suppress but that are common to all. They originate from curiosity about the unknown and from regret, explore how far humanity could go in its endless pursuit of convenience, and attempt to connect with the people and world of the past. However this collection is taken by the readers, I hope that it is enjoyed and thought-provoking.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kishia Mason’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a unique collection that will bring to life a variety of stories, each with their own poignant message. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Short Stories” is sure to leave a lasting impression with readers long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Short Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
In “Short Stories,” four characters grapple with enigmas in this collection of short stories as they face challenges with family, themselves, the future, and the world at large. Graham seems to have a happy family life but wonders why his wife’s behavior takes an unexpected ugly turn. Herb has a life-changing secret that not even his wife knows, but it isn’t kept for long. Young Ashley learns the importance of perseverance in a shocking and unusual cautionary tale. Last but not least in the collection is a story set in the past. An anxious American mother receives long-awaited news of her soldier son, who is caught in a faraway World War II operation.
“The collection of short stories I present is symbolically connected as a single story indirectly, reflecting myself,” writes Mason. “They each encompass components of traits that I sometimes manage to suppress but that are common to all. They originate from curiosity about the unknown and from regret, explore how far humanity could go in its endless pursuit of convenience, and attempt to connect with the people and world of the past. However this collection is taken by the readers, I hope that it is enjoyed and thought-provoking.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kishia Mason’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a unique collection that will bring to life a variety of stories, each with their own poignant message. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Short Stories” is sure to leave a lasting impression with readers long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Short Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories