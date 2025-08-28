R.L. Dawson’s Newly Released "Love Letter to God: (My Personal Growth as a Christian)" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and Spiritual Transformation
“Love Letter to God: (My Personal Growth as a Christian)” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.L. Dawson is an honest and deeply personal reflection on the author’s journey through trials and the profound impact of God’s presence in his life.
Washington, IA, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Love Letter to God: (My Personal Growth as a Christian)”: a moving and spirit-led memoir that chronicles one man’s struggles, growth, and unwavering faith. “Love Letter to God: (My Personal Growth as a Christian)” is the creation of published author, R.L. Dawson, a lifelong writer from Indiana now living in Iowa, is a husband, father of four, and grandfather of four who is currently studying to become a minister. Although he has always dreamed of being a professional writer, his most recent work—deeply inspired by personal trials that began in December 2022—marks a new chapter in his writing journey. He credits the creation of his book entirely to the will of God, acknowledging that it is through life’s hardships that God draws us closer. As an ordinary man and a sinner saved by grace, Dawson’s writing is rooted in his Christian faith and led by the Holy Spirit, with the hope that his words will reach and uplift those who need them most.
Dawson shares, “Jeremiah 29:11 says, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you hope for a future.’”
This Bible verse has come to mean so much to me. During the last year, my wife and I have had many trials in our lives. However, we know that we are not alone. Although I have always aspired to be a professional writer, this book is not something I planned. It began by writing devotions and reading them in church. This book is about my growth as a Christian. I am not a perfect Christian, as none of us are. This book will reflect that, and I hope and pray that it reaches fellow struggling sinners. It took just a year to write. And yet in many ways, it took a lifetime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.L. Dawson’s new book is a humble, honest, and inspiring devotional that encourages believers—especially those facing hardship—to keep their eyes on God and trust in His perfect timing.
Consumers can purchase “Love Letter to God: (My Personal Growth as a Christian)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Letter to God: (My Personal Growth as a Christian),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
