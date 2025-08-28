Alice Claire Johnson’s Newly Released "Life Stories" is a Heartfelt Devotional Offering Spiritual Insight Through Everyday Moments
“Life Stories: When life lessons and intimacy with God merge, Each day is filled with minute thoughts since every minute matters!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alice Claire Johnson is a touching and reflective collection of daily devotions that invite readers to draw closer to God through relatable, real-life experiences.
Bagley, MN, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Life Stories: When life lessons and intimacy with God merge, Each day is filled with minute thoughts since every minute matters!”: a moving and relatable devotional. “Life Stories: When life lessons and intimacy with God merge, Each day is filled with minute thoughts since every minute matters!” is the creation of published author, Alice Claire Johnson, who earned a degree as a registered nurse specializing in gerontology. She has always loved to tell stories, even from childhood, captivating her family and friends. Life stories come from the desire to show the connections to the Bible through our personal experiences. She likes using the routine of day-to-day living to tell parables she affectionately calls life stories.
Johnson shares, “The most common reason given why Jesus told parables was so that he could explain heavenly truths in earthly terms” (AFLC Biblical Study).
Jesus was masterful at teaching life lessons in the form of parables. He took everyday situations and reached the hearts of his listeners with heaven’s principles. He utilized all that was mundane and made it extraordinary. His parables are likened to our life stories today. Take the next thirty-one days to feel the gentle touch of the Savior’s hand on your heart and hear the quiet whispers of the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alice Claire Johnson’s new book offers readers a thirty-one-day devotional journey designed to reveal God’s presence in the everyday and to encourage reflection, spiritual growth, and deeper intimacy with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Life Stories: When life lessons and intimacy with God merge, Each day is filled with minute thoughts since every minute matters!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Stories: When life lessons and intimacy with God merge, Each day is filled with minute thoughts since every minute matters!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson shares, “The most common reason given why Jesus told parables was so that he could explain heavenly truths in earthly terms” (AFLC Biblical Study).
Jesus was masterful at teaching life lessons in the form of parables. He took everyday situations and reached the hearts of his listeners with heaven’s principles. He utilized all that was mundane and made it extraordinary. His parables are likened to our life stories today. Take the next thirty-one days to feel the gentle touch of the Savior’s hand on your heart and hear the quiet whispers of the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alice Claire Johnson’s new book offers readers a thirty-one-day devotional journey designed to reveal God’s presence in the everyday and to encourage reflection, spiritual growth, and deeper intimacy with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Life Stories: When life lessons and intimacy with God merge, Each day is filled with minute thoughts since every minute matters!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Stories: When life lessons and intimacy with God merge, Each day is filled with minute thoughts since every minute matters!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories