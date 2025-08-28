Katie Hoelzen’s Newly Released "Hope’s Way" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story That Gently Explores Grief, Faith, and the Enduring Power of Hope
“Hope’s Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katie Hoelzen is a touching tale designed to help families navigate loss and uncertainty with faith, compassion, and courage.
Danville, IA, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hope’s Way”: an uplifting children’s book that offers comfort and encouragement in times of grief. “Hope’s Way” is the creation of published author, Katie Hoelzen, an Iowa-based educator, wife, and mother of three, who draws from her personal and professional experiences to write with compassion and purpose. With a background in elementary and secondary education, she was inspired to create Hope’s Way after witnessing how families affected by cancer leaned on faith and resilience. Her work aims to help children and families find comfort and strength in the promise of heaven, offering stories that nurture hope, faith, and love during life’s most uncertain moments.
Hoelzen shares, “Hope is a little girl with a big heart and a gift for spreading joy. When life takes an unexpected turn, her faith and kindness become a guiding light for those around her. Through her strength, Hope teaches everyone she meets the true meaning of hope, even in the hardest times.
Discover Hope’s Way—a touching story of courage, love, and the enduring promise of better days ahead.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Hoelzen’s new book offers a valuable resource for families seeking to address difficult topics with grace, tenderness, and spiritual assurance.
Consumers can purchase “Hope’s Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope’s Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hoelzen shares, “Hope is a little girl with a big heart and a gift for spreading joy. When life takes an unexpected turn, her faith and kindness become a guiding light for those around her. Through her strength, Hope teaches everyone she meets the true meaning of hope, even in the hardest times.
Discover Hope’s Way—a touching story of courage, love, and the enduring promise of better days ahead.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Hoelzen’s new book offers a valuable resource for families seeking to address difficult topics with grace, tenderness, and spiritual assurance.
Consumers can purchase “Hope’s Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope’s Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories