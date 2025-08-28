Donald Balltzglier’s Newly Released "The Perfect Christian Family" is a Powerful Reflection on Embracing Imperfection and Finding Strength Through Faith
“The Perfect Christian Family: When Faith, Family, and Failure Collide” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Balltzglier offers a heartfelt memoir and message of hope for families navigating the tension between religious ideals and real-life struggles.
Tyler, TX, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Perfect Christian Family: When Faith, Family, and Failure Collide”: an honest and encouraging exploration of faith, family, and resilience. “The Perfect Christian Family: When Faith, Family, and Failure Collide” is the creation of published author, Donald Balltzglier, a long-time advocate for families, with over forty years of experience supporting and mentoring through church leadership, counseling, and advocacy work. Married for forty-two years and a father of eight, he is currently leading The Perfect Family Project, a mentoring initiative aimed at strengthening modern families. His approach emphasizes the importance of honest, compassionate relationships over rigid ideals or expectations, believing that authentic love and valuing each individual are at the heart of a thriving family.
Balltzglier shares, “The Perfect Christian Family is a memoir with an underlying theme. It chronicles the journey of one family’s struggle through the expectations of faith and the reality of the unexpected struggles of life. The underlying message is that perceived perfection does not exist under any label or in any context and having a strong faith will not insulate us from unrelenting trouble, unexpected trauma, and problematic cultural influences.
The vulnerability in the story is designed to offset misconceptions about family devotion to faith, and the results that are expected because of such pristine devotion. The new emerging idea is that in acknowledging and embracing the fact that our struggles as families are very real, we no longer strive for a crippling, illusive ideal. We embrace the real and then chase the ideal. This is the place where true hope is found.
The book focuses on a decade in time in which all of our Christian beliefs and practices were challenged to their core. We experienced failure of purpose, repeated loss, sickness and disease, and a culmination of traumatic events that would eventually bring about cataclysmic change. It was much like a category 5 hurricane, which annihilates everything in its path, leaving only the concrete foundations visible and intact. The foundations for us were Jesus and his love.
During this time of chaotic imperfections, we began to discover deeper, much richer, meanings to life and being a family of faith. Valuing each other more than religious traditions became the priority. Deference and sacrifice for one another became the goal, and authentic love and respect emerged as the new house we were constructing.
The transparent story is told in hopes that many families would find the courage to embrace their beautiful imperfections, find a resilient love for one another, and fulfill their purpose among the families of the earth.
Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Balltzglier’s new book invites readers to let go of unrealistic expectations and find strength in shared vulnerability and enduring faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Perfect Christian Family: When Faith, Family, and Failure Collide” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Perfect Christian Family: When Faith, Family, and Failure Collide,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Balltzglier’s new book invites readers to let go of unrealistic expectations and find strength in shared vulnerability and enduring faith.
