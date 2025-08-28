Mary Matteson’s Newly Released "Backyard Tails" is a Charming and Colorful Exploration of the Wildlife That Makes Our World Delightful
“Backyard Tails” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Matteson is an engaging invitation for readers to step into her backyard and discover the beauty, diversity, and wonder of the animal world.
Thomasville, GA, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Backyard Tails”: a lively tour of the animals that call the backyard home. “Backyard Tails” is the creation of published author, Mary Matteson, who was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and is the daughter of a Northwest pioneer mother and a father who contributed to the development of Miami in 1919. She has devoted her life to raising two children and building numerous businesses. She now resides in Thomasville, Georgia.
Matteson shares, “Please come along with me and join me in my backyard. All kinds of animals live there happily.
"I want to be sure that you can see all the animals with feathers, fur or scales and all the wonderful ways they make our world such a grand place to live and play.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Matteson’s new book encourages readers of all ages to slow down, observe, and enjoy the wonders of nature that exist in everyday spaces.
Consumers can purchase “Backyard Tails” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Backyard Tails,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Matteson shares, “Please come along with me and join me in my backyard. All kinds of animals live there happily.
"I want to be sure that you can see all the animals with feathers, fur or scales and all the wonderful ways they make our world such a grand place to live and play.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Matteson’s new book encourages readers of all ages to slow down, observe, and enjoy the wonders of nature that exist in everyday spaces.
Consumers can purchase “Backyard Tails” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Backyard Tails,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories